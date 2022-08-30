Following six months of decreases in overall rent prices in Sarasota County, we can officially say that was unrealistic growth in the rental market is finally cooling off. Overall median rent prices in Sarasota County peaked in February of this year at $2,036, but they've been on the decline ever since. The price for a one-bedroom apartment that same month was $1,612, and a two-bedroom was $1,982, according to the latest Apartment List report.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO