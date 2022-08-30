Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Ringling Boulevard makeover's first segment nearly complete
Although "complete street” construction on Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota in incomplete, commuters are already getting a sense of a single lane of vehicle traffic on the formerly four-lane road. Work began in early June on the Ringling Trail project, which will convert one lane of traffic in each...
Longboat Observer
New schools continue to be a growing topic
To me, it's the most interesting race in East County, and it is not political in nature. It's the race to build schools. On Aug. 24, the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance put the two superintendents of the school systems of Manatee and Sarasota counties together at the Grove in Lakewood Ranch and allowed them to discuss their districts. Cynthia Saunders (Manatee) and Brennan Asplen (Sarasota) spent an hour talking about their accomplishments and the future.
Longboat Observer
SMR's bid to build 5,000 homes in eastern Sarasota County clears hurdle
Sarasota County commissioners voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of sending a proposed major land use change to the state for review that if approved by the state, and then a final time by commissioners, would allow Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to build up to 5,000 homes in eastern Sarasota County. Called the...
sarasotamagazine.com
The Sarasota-Manatee Rental Market Is Finally Cooling Off
Following six months of decreases in overall rent prices in Sarasota County, we can officially say that was unrealistic growth in the rental market is finally cooling off. Overall median rent prices in Sarasota County peaked in February of this year at $2,036, but they've been on the decline ever since. The price for a one-bedroom apartment that same month was $1,612, and a two-bedroom was $1,982, according to the latest Apartment List report.
Mysuncoast.com
Concerned residents in Bradenton signing petition to keep Manatee Central Library from closing or relocating
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The push continues to save the Manatee County Central Library in downtown Bradenton from disappearing or relocating. It currently sits on a prime waterfront location. “This property is valuable property to the community because it’s right on the Riverwalk, it’s one of the few places that...
Mysuncoast.com
Downtown Bradenton pedestrians now have two-wheeled options
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton is joining its neighbors to the north and south in offering a new way to zip around downtown. City officials unveiled more than 200 electric scooters to be located is specific area around town. Users pay $1 to unlock the scooters and then 49 cents per minute while they’re riding. The city receives 25 cents per ride and has a 24-month agreement with the company.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota, Manatee seniors can tap into nonprofit ride service
With a fledgling nonprofit in their hands, Esplanade's Don Deibert and Tara's Bill Kaser sat around a dining room table and discussed their rules. A year ago, the two men were volunteers for ITN Suncoast, a nonprofit that provided rides for seniors and those of any age who were vision impaired, until that Sarasota organization closed in December 2021. Deibert believes it was dissolved after getting too big, too fast.
iheart.com
Damage Reported at Manatee Mobile Home Parks from Thunderstorms
BRADENTON -- Manatee County government has been checking out damage at two mobile home parks Friday afternoon. It's blamed on what the. National Weather Service calls a downburst. Pieces of homes flew through the air at Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. No injuries reported so far. Photos and Video:...
Longboat Observer
Thrashing manatees are mating, stay back
Sarasota Police intervened in early August as beachgoers were trying to touch mating manatees off Lido Beach. Stephannie Kettle from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium said, “Lots of people, unfortunately, are interacting with manatee herds.”. Manatees thrash in the water when mating, so approaching them is not only a...
Still no answer in Sarasota teen’s death nearly 5 years later
Sarasota police said they are still looking for whoever was responsible for killing a teenager almost five years ago.
Mysuncoast.com
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
Longboat Observer
Equine therapy delivered with heart in Bradenton
Hooves with Heart President Danielle Curtis calls her nonprofit “a place of no judgment.”. That makes it perfect for 13-year-old Mason Kramer, a Lakewood Ranch teen who is one of the many children who has been positively impacted by the equine therapy services offered at the nonprofit. Kramer enjoys...
VIDEO: Possible ‘brief tornado’ rips siding off homes in Manatee County
Strong winds swept through two neighborhoods south of Bradenton on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Manatee County Public Safety.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota fishers win big at Sarasota Slam
Captain Gabriel Lippert was having doubts about catching the Big One during the Sarasota Slam fishing tournament. In his defense, there were some things working against him, along with owner Don Paxton and the rest of the crew onboard the Sick Leave fishing boat. Namely, two of their five engines were out of commission a short while into the trip.
‘I heard the crashing’: Storm, possible brief tornado damage homes in Manatee County
Residents in Manatee County spent Friday evening cleaning up after storms moved through the area.
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local investors break ground on $1.5 million retail flex development in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 29, 2022) – A group of local investors has broken ground on a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot retail flex development located at 620 67th Street Cir E in Bradenton. The property, which will sit on 1.4 acres of land off State Road 64 and the Interstate 75 interchange, will address a growing need for flex space in the market.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being widely circulated on social media. Sarasota attorney and activist Ron Filipkowski posted an image Wednesday night of a portion of the homework assignment at Nolan Elementary School. Filipkowski indicates the image came from a parent whose child received the assignment.
Crash involving bicyclist, vehicle partially closes road in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department said it responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Friday afternoon. The department said the crash happened at the intersection of West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail. As of this report, the condition of those involved is not known. Officers said southbound […]
Longboat Observer
East County weather page photo: September 1
Shellie Robin took this photo of a Gulf fritillary raised in her own butterfly garden in Del Webb of Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions...
