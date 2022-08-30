ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cassie
3d ago

Stats are high. Fayetteville has been going in the wrong direction since he’s been elected and now he wants to do something 🤦‍♀️. Maybe start backing the police officers, when offenders are arrested, instead of letting them out on bond with a ankle bracket, just so it can be cut off and another crime committed. Lets start working on making Cumberland County a better place to live instead of dividing the city.

alopecia beauty
3d ago

I'm all down for the mental health. it's going on two months no meds I finally went to my provider they couldn't help me told me it would be two weeks before I can see a psychiatrist. y'all could have told me that and I would have went to the hospital I really do need help

Frederick Shipley
3d ago

All stats going the wrong way and you people still put him back in office.

