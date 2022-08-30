ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The La Vergne Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its K9 officers. The retirement ceremony will be on Thursday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the La Vergne City Hall boardroom, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. K9 officer Mike joined the department in 2013 when he was about three years old. He’s now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell, and his family in retirement.
Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
Infant found in back of U-Haul after police chase, deputies say

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Tennessee found a 2-month-old infant in the back of a U-Haul van when they arrested two people after a pursuit. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies got involved in a pursuit that started in Nashville late Tuesday night. Deputies said that a U-Haul van was driving east on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police. Deputies said in the news release that they eventually deployed spike strips, causing the van to stop.
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
1 dead after North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
La Vergne Man Killed in Two-Car Crash Monday on Hobson Pike

August 29, 2022 – The man killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike is identified as John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne. The driver of a 2013 Cadillac sedan, Kevin J. Carter, 37, was traveling south on Hobson Pike when, for an unknown reason, he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway. He traveled into on-coming traffic and collided with a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Taylor who died at the scene. Carter was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
