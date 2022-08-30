Read full article on original website
Franklin Police searching for suspect after brutal attack in Franklin
Authorities in Franklin are searching for a 21-year-old after police say he brutally attacked a woman early Saturday morning.
La Vergne to Celebrate Retirement of Police K9
The La Vergne Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its K9 officers. The retirement ceremony will be on Thursday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the La Vergne City Hall boardroom, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. K9 officer Mike joined the department in 2013 when he was about three years old. He’s now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell, and his family in retirement.
fox17.com
Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
Drugs, weapons seized during raid at West Nashville home
Metro police reported 29-year-old Nicole Madden and Edwin Santiago, 42, were taken into custody after the search of the home in the 6000 block of Charlotte Pike.
Family, friends remember gas station clerk killed in armed robbery
Oftentimes, people will blame the suspect who took the life of their loved one, but that's not the case for those who were close to Nick Patterson.
Brutal assaulter wanted by Franklin Police
Julius Waters, 21, is wanted by Franklin Police after brutally assaulting and terrorizing a woman Saturday morning.
Infant found in back of U-Haul after police chase, deputies say
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Tennessee found a 2-month-old infant in the back of a U-Haul van when they arrested two people after a pursuit. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies got involved in a pursuit that started in Nashville late Tuesday night. Deputies said that a U-Haul van was driving east on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police. Deputies said in the news release that they eventually deployed spike strips, causing the van to stop.
WSMV
TSU community remembers student killed in car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
Investigation underway after fire damages building at Ramsey Solutions
An investigation is underway after a building at the Ramsey Solutions campus was damaged during a fire late Friday night.
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
Man killed in shooting on Jefferson Street, investigation underway
Police said a man was shot near Paul's Market on Jefferson Street around 8 a.m. They were driven in a private vehicle to the hospital, and later died.
WSMV
1 dead after North Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station
An active scene Thursday morning at a gas station off an exit of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
Clarksville police investigate fatal three-car crash
One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Elementary School in Clarksville Monday afternoon.
WSMV
Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
WSMV
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
La Vergne Man Killed in Two-Car Crash Monday on Hobson Pike
August 29, 2022 – The man killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike is identified as John Taylor III, 61, of LaVergne. The driver of a 2013 Cadillac sedan, Kevin J. Carter, 37, was traveling south on Hobson Pike when, for an unknown reason, he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway. He traveled into on-coming traffic and collided with a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Taylor who died at the scene. Carter was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
