Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
WFMZ-TV Online
UPS Store to open at Shepherd's Corner strip mall in Lower Macungie Township
A new UPS Store will open at Shepherd's Corner, a strip mall in Lower Macungie Township that is just south of the Hamilton Crossings shopping center. Krunal "Ken" Patel and wife Priya plan to open the store within two to three months, according to a statement from Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Welcome home': Lehigh Valley family finally reunites with their son after 4 years
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The pandemic kept many people apart, sometimes for weeks or months. But on Friday, one Lehigh Valley family was finally reunited with their son after he spent four years serving in the Navy in Japan, unable to make the trip home due to COVID. For the Price family, it was the most important moment in almost half a decade.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. nursing home workers say they'll strike as long as they have to for safe staffing
EASTON, Pa. - Hundreds of Pennsylvania nursing home workers are holding picket signs, claiming their facilities are neglecting them and their residents. The facilities say that's not true, and the union is asking for too much. Longtime workers say they won't stop until they get what they want. The Gardens...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa.'s Health Department is distributing free potassium iodide tablets to residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants. The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is...
WFMZ-TV Online
UGI increases natural gas rates by 7%
E. COCALICO TWP., Pa. - UGI customers will see their bill go up. The utility company is raising natural gas rates by 7.6%, effective Thursday, Sept. 1, the company said. The average residential customer will see their heating bill go up by about $8. UGI said energy prices, including natural...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Macungie OKs proposed warehouse requests, liquor license for Cracker Barrel
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors approved waiver and deferral requests for a proposed warehouse Thursday night. Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus improves to 4-0 with a shutout win
EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus improved to 4-0 on the season with a, 4-0 win over Whitehall early on Friday. The Green Hornets would hold a 3-0 lead by halftime over the Zephyrs. Sammy Walkiewicz with the games first goal, 13 minutes in. Two other goal scorers found the back of the net in the first half for the Green Hornets.
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 crash involving tractor-trailer, motorcycle ties up traffic for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 in Lehigh County is tying up traffic Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle happened at I-78 westbound at mile marker 49.9, in Upper Macungie Township, according to state police. All lanes have since...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen charged as adult in stabbing of woman in Monroe home
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old is facing attempted homicide charges in a stabbing that left a woman seriously hurt. Seth Bourne, of New York, is accused of stabbing a 69-year-old woman multiple times at a home on Lower Ridge View Circle in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Moravian football suffers road loss to TCNJ in season opener
EWING, N.J. - Jayson Schmidt scored a pair of rushing touchdown to lead The College of New Jersey to a 31-13 win over Moravian in the season opener for both teams. Trailing 28-6, the Greyhounds cashed in with their first touchdown of the season when Chris Carpini capped of a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a seven yard touchdown reception from Jared Jenkins.
Comments / 0