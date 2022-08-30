ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Don Cunningham
WFMZ-TV Online

UGI increases natural gas rates by 7%

E. COCALICO TWP., Pa. - UGI customers will see their bill go up. The utility company is raising natural gas rates by 7.6%, effective Thursday, Sept. 1, the company said. The average residential customer will see their heating bill go up by about $8. UGI said energy prices, including natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Macungie OKs proposed warehouse requests, liquor license for Cracker Barrel

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors approved waiver and deferral requests for a proposed warehouse Thursday night. Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Lehigh Valley#Gross Domestic Product
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus improves to 4-0 with a shutout win

EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus improved to 4-0 on the season with a, 4-0 win over Whitehall early on Friday. The Green Hornets would hold a 3-0 lead by halftime over the Zephyrs. Sammy Walkiewicz with the games first goal, 13 minutes in. Two other goal scorers found the back of the net in the first half for the Green Hornets.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen charged as adult in stabbing of woman in Monroe home

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old is facing attempted homicide charges in a stabbing that left a woman seriously hurt. Seth Bourne, of New York, is accused of stabbing a 69-year-old woman multiple times at a home on Lower Ridge View Circle in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, state police said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Moravian football suffers road loss to TCNJ in season opener

EWING, N.J. - Jayson Schmidt scored a pair of rushing touchdown to lead The College of New Jersey to a 31-13 win over Moravian in the season opener for both teams. Trailing 28-6, the Greyhounds cashed in with their first touchdown of the season when Chris Carpini capped of a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a seven yard touchdown reception from Jared Jenkins.
BETHLEHEM, PA

