Tuscaloosa County, AL

UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide on September 3, 2022. It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor. Birmingham Police arrived on the scene and found Powell and Taylor...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
59-year-old woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash In Tuscaloosa County Friday, September 2, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Alisa J. Swindle was killed when she collided head-on with another driver. Swindle died at the scene, according to troopers. The crash...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
2 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Rodriquez Powell, 32, and Justin Taylor, 35. Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Upon […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning. It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S. The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage. Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt...
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

