Drive-by shooting in Birmingham neighborhood leaves 2 dead in city’s 99th, 100th homicides
Gunfire rang out in a Birmingham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, killing two males. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The killings raised the city’s homicide total so far this year to 100. Last year, the city didn’t record it’s 100th homicide until the end of October.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: 2 men shot and killed in Birmingham Saturday identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double homicide on September 3, 2022. It happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor. Birmingham Police arrived on the scene and found Powell and Taylor...
wbrc.com
Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night. Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
Manhunt Underway for Mississippi Murder Suspect Who Stole Car in Hale County
Police are asking the public to beware as they hunt for a suspect in a Mississippi murder who is believed to have stolen a vehicle in West Alabama Thursday. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the area, said the suspect is 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush, who police say is likely armed and dangerous.
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
wbrc.com
59-year-old woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash In Tuscaloosa County Friday, September 2, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Alisa J. Swindle was killed when she collided head-on with another driver. Swindle died at the scene, according to troopers. The crash...
2 killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Rodriquez Powell, 32, and Justin Taylor, 35. Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Upon […]
Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver that drove in wrong lane before hitting fire truck, fleeing scene
The Tuscaloosa Police Department released dash camera video from an ambulance following the fire truck while on the way to the home of a person that needed medical attention.
2 Jefferson County Jail inmates found unresponsive: 1 revived with Naloxone, 1 dead
A Jefferson County Jail inmate died Thursday night after he and another inmate were found unresponsive on the floor. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the inmate as Wesley Wayne Moore. He was 34 and lived in Locust Fork. According to coroner’s officials, Moore and another inmate...
Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
‘Beautiful inside and out’: Northside High School alum killed in crash near Northport
A crash near Northport Friday evening killed a 59-year-old, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m., 15 miles north of Northport, according to a news release. That crashed killed 59-year-old Alisa Swindle, who was driving a Ford Edge at the time of the crash.
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
Man shot dead, 2 children injured while driving in Birmingham
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Monica Law, a man is dead and two children, one with life-threatening injuries, have been transported to the hospital following a shooting on Arkadelphia Road on Friday. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. when the vehicle apparently crashed into another vehicle following the […]
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
wbrc.com
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
20-year-old father ID’d as man fatally shot in Birmingham’s Gate City
A young father has been identified as the man shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Derrell Lamont Willis. He was 20 and leaves behind a young daughter. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning. It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S. The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage. Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt...
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
16-year-old shot to death in Shelby County; suspects at large
A shooting death is under investigation tonight in Shelby County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a report of shooting with injuries in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area. The incident happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. A 16-year-old male was found dead...
Tuscaloosa man arrested, charged with attempted murder
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning.
