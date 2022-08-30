Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Two killed in house explosion in LaSalle County
LASALLE – Two people are dead after a home exploded in rural LaSalle on Saturday. A neighbor called 911 around 11:30 AM to report the blast in the 3100 block of East Third Road. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene along with a life flight helicopter. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss confirmed two individuals died in the explosion, but their identities have not yet been released. There was no word on anyone being injured in the blast. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal, and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
Body recovered from Des Plaines River believed to be captain who fell off tugboat on Monday
In a written statement Tuesday, Channahon fire officials said a body was recovered from the Des Plaines Rivers matching the description of 50-year-old crew member Artie Odom.
Body recovered after crewmember falls from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon
CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday, after a search for a boater who fell off a tugboat near Channahon on Monday.The search turned into an recovery operation spanning 7 miles across the river Tuesday. "Search crews on the Des Plaines River located a deceased person matching the description of the barge crew member who was last seen in the late afternoon of August 29, 2022," Channahon fire officials said in a written release. The Will County Coroner is on the scene. Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time. Channahon...
Driver killed in DeKalb County crash
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorist was killed Thursday in DeKalb after running a stop sign and being hit by an SUV, according to police. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white 2002 Toyota sedan disobeyed the stop sign at University Road at Route 30 and was hit in the driver’s […]
959theriver.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
wjol.com
Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 3rd
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 53-year-old Michael Honiotes for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 44-year-old Eric Singletary on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Minooka Police Department arrested...
Inmate escaped onto Eisenhower Expressway after kicking out police car’s rear window
Elmhurst police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a police car by kicking out its rear window Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway, which prompted a chase into the nearby Columbus Park golf course.
11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm. A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South […]
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, critically hurt during argument in the Loop, police say
Two men were shot during an argument downtown, Chicago police said.
1 dead, 1 critical in South Side broad daylight shooting
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com
wjol.com
Joliet Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male juvenile from the 3200 block of McDonough Street. Landen Brown is a 17-year-old African American who stands at 5’08” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and black Nike slides. Brown’s hair may be all black now and he is known to hang out in the St. Pat’s neighborhood or in the 0-100 block of McDonough Street.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Woman Sentenced For Stealing From The Channahon Methodist Church's Pre-School
A 40-year-old Minooka woman was sentenced in a Will County court case in August. Kelly Shaeffer pled guilty to Theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from a school or church, a class one felony. The Channahon Police Department in July of 2020 said Shaeffer stole $53,000 from the Channahon Methodist Church's...
Skydiver dies after accident in LaSalle County: Sheriff
LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies found a person dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, a company that describes itself as the Midwest’s premier skydiving facility.
WSPY NEWS
Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora
A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, possibly experiencing memory loss: family
An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park mass shooting may be experiencing memory loss, his family said.
