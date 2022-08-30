LASALLE – Two people are dead after a home exploded in rural LaSalle on Saturday. A neighbor called 911 around 11:30 AM to report the blast in the 3100 block of East Third Road. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene along with a life flight helicopter. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss confirmed two individuals died in the explosion, but their identities have not yet been released. There was no word on anyone being injured in the blast. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal, and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO