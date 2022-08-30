Read full article on original website
TWRA: Boating crash on Douglas Lake leaves two teenagers injured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash involving two boats near Point 8 on Douglas Lake has left two female teenagers, 16 and 17, severely injured, according to TWRA. One boat was pulling multiple occupants on an innertube and the victims fell off. The second boat hit a wave and ran over the females in the water.
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
Sons join search for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
A veteran who was hunting in Alaska has been missing for days, and now his sons have joined in on the search efforts.
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
Reward offered to find vandals who damaged equipment at much debated, much loved West Knox neighborhood site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County developer is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who vandalized heavy equipment used to prepare long-vacant land for a small commercial center that neighbors have vehemently fought. Sometime over the weekend of Aug. 26-29, someone spray painted inside the cabs of several...
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
A nearly 40-year-old cold case has cropped up new information after the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification positively identified the skeletal remains of a young female found in Campbell County, Tenn. whom investigators over the years had known as "Baby Girl."
KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police. It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man was seen walking...
Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit in Pulaski County on Wednesday.
KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
KPD: Officers investigating possible threat involving Fulton High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A possible threat involving Fulton High School was posted through Snapchat, according to the Knoxville Police Department. As of Friday, KPD investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Knox County School Security are actively looking into the threat, KPD said. "At this point, there is no...
Knoxville nonprofit reports three catalytic converters were stolen from vans over one week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville nonprofit said Thursday that three of their vans had catalytic converters stolen while they were parked in a church in South Knoxville. Thrive is a faith-based nonprofit that hosts afterschool activities and works with at-risk youth in four neighborhoods across Knoxville. They work with more than 240 young people daily, offering homework help, reading lessons and educational electives.
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
'One choice can affect you for the rest of your life' | Man injured by drinking and driving warns students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to AAA, around 28 people die every day in crashes related to driving while drunk. That ends up being around a person every 52 minutes. One man is visiting students across East Tennessee to warn them about drinking and driving, hoping to save lives in the process. Blake McMeans was a standout tennis player and was voted "Best Looking" by his high school class.
People in Knoxville neighborhood concerned for their safety due to speeding drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in a Knox County neighborhood are feeling unsafe as drivers zoom past their homes. "They're scared, I'm scared. We all want to just make it out of our neighborhood alive without getting hit," Hannah Satterfield said. She and other neighbors are concerned about a...
ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
Ramsey House celebrates ancient sounds
This event happened Saturday at the historic Ramsey House in Knoxville. Local groups performed the sounds of Celtic and Appalachian music.
