Campbell County, TN

cilfm.com

Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested

The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
WATER VALLEY, KY
WBIR

KPD: Man found dead inside Taco Bell bathroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man found unresponsive inside the men's bathroom at a Knoxville Taco Bell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Knoxville Police. It happened Friday at the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive at around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man was seen walking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Washington

Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit

A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WTVQ

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
WBIR

KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville nonprofit reports three catalytic converters were stolen from vans over one week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville nonprofit said Thursday that three of their vans had catalytic converters stolen while they were parked in a church in South Knoxville. Thrive is a faith-based nonprofit that hosts afterschool activities and works with at-risk youth in four neighborhoods across Knoxville. They work with more than 240 young people daily, offering homework help, reading lessons and educational electives.
KNOXVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBIR

'One choice can affect you for the rest of your life' | Man injured by drinking and driving warns students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to AAA, around 28 people die every day in crashes related to driving while drunk. That ends up being around a person every 52 minutes. One man is visiting students across East Tennessee to warn them about drinking and driving, hoping to save lives in the process. Blake McMeans was a standout tennis player and was voted "Best Looking" by his high school class.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WANE-TV

ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

