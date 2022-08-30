ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed to help place crosses on St. Christopher's fence

CHEYENNE – September is Suicide Awareness Month, and approximately 22 veterans are die by suicide each day throughout the year.

To honor these veterans, St. Christopher's Episcopal Church places 500 crosses on the church chain link fence each year during the month of September. These crosses are hung by St. Christopher's Parish members and veterans groups, as well as members of the community.

Volunteers are need to help beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, with some advance work done at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Anyone willing to lend a hand is invited to enjoy fellowship, as well as coffee and doughnuts.

For more information, contact Gene Williams at bewillin@msn.com or 307-421-4911.

