Music

Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Urges Fans to Show Appreciation for America’s Farmers Ahead of ‘Farm Tour 2022’

Country music star Luke Bryan is gearing up the for 13th annual Farm Tour. The annual showcase of country music in support of American farmers is right around the corner from its first date. Even if you can’t make one of the six shows through America’s heartland, there are still ways you can support the cause and show appreciation for the farmers of America.
EYOTA, MN
Outsider.com

Utah Flash Floods Create Powerful Red Rock Waterfalls in Moab: VIDEO

The outdoors of the American Southwest has been hit hard with rainfall lately. It even caused Utah to go through flash floods in the beautiful red rocks of Moab. Floods aren’t uncommon in the Southwest. Dry and arid places typically go through seasons where they get most of their rainfall all at once. However, even with that in mind, there has been record rainfall in multiple states.
MOAB, UT
Outsider.com

Coloradans Locked Out of Thermostats by Utility Company Amid Heatwave

For Colorado residents, an uncomfortable realization set in as Xcel customers had their thermostats locked due to an ongoing heatwave. The news from the energy company angered many. They offer a program that allows customers to voluntarily opt-in. Part of the program, which helps consumers save money on their energy costs, is that you could lose control of your thermostat from time to time.
COLORADO STATE
State
North Carolina State
Outsider.com

Black Bear Killed After Attacking Person in Colorado

Recently, authorities were forced to put down a Colorado black bear after the animal attacked a local resident, leaving them with a serious arm injury. According to Out There Colorado, news of an early morning black bear attack broke on Wednesday, August 31st. The outlet states the initial report was received around 2 a.m. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers responded to the scene with personnel were called to Castle Valley Ranch Neighborhood.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout

In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Bear Jumps Out of Tree, Severely Injures Colorado Woman: Report

We now have new details regarding the report of a recent bear attack in Colorado. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife about a bear attack that had recently occurred. During the early morning hours on Wednesday, a Colorado woman was confused when she noticed that the lid to her hot tub was partially uncovered. When she went out to adjust the cover, a sow went after the woman after it jumped from a tree.
COLORADO STATE
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Doc Watson
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

