Texas State

Texas education board moves to delay updates to curriculum after conservative pushback

Opponents of the recommended changes, including Republican legislators, complained that they downplayed Texan and American exceptionalism and didn't present opposing views on the gay rights movement. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on...
Texas School Safety Center set to begin school intruder detection audits

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Any day now, a Texas School Safety Center inspector could be visiting your student's school unbeknownst to most staff at schools across Texas' 1,200 districts. The Safety Center's director says they want parents and the community to know what the safety checks are and what they...
Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'

ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — During a back-to-school rally on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted the public school district's transgender and gender expansive student policy called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their counselor, particularly...
Beto O'Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still, he lost rural Texas by...
Week 2: The Blitz - High School Football Scores

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Are you ready for some football?. Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night. Check out the scores below and then watch The Blitz on Friday at 10:07 p.m. for highlights of the exciting action from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and eastern New Mexico.
Oklahoma Attorney General abortion memo causes concern

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The aim of the memo is clarification, with the phrase 'Guidance for Oklahoma law enforcement' in the subject line, but is it crystal clear?. "Everything is so vague, everything is so up in the air," said pro-choice advocate Susan Braselton, pointing out the section that states "Oklahoma law prohibits aiding and abetting the commission of an unlawful abortion, which may include advising a pregnant woman to obtain an unlawful abortion."
TULSA, OK
Chicago Mayor's office calls Gov. Abbott's migrant busing strategy 'racist'

Abbott late Wednesday announced Chicago would be a new destination for migrants bused from Texas in his strategy to draw attention to the influx of people at the southern border. Chicago leadership welcomed the migrants “with dignity and respect.”. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the...
CHICAGO, IL
Report on Oklahoma's electricity prices causes controversy

TULSA, Okla. — Federal data released in late August shows Oklahoma’s electricity prices are climbing faster than any state, but some say the numbers don’t show the full picture. Wayne Greene, a spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, said it’s no secret inflation pumped up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texas' oil and gas industry will produce "massive amount" of toxic wastewater

Oil and gas companies produce 3.8 billion barrels of wastewater per year in the arid Permian Basin. A state consortium is trying to figure out whether it can be reused. Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces.
TEXAS STATE
Tracking the tropics for the Desert Southwest

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Rain chances are low but not zero for your Friday night forecast in the Panhandles. A subtle cold front will ease south this evening and could set off a few isolated T-Storms towards Beaver county in the Oklahoma Panhandle. There is a MARGINAL RISK for a...
ENVIRONMENT
Isolated rain showers possible this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A few isolated rain showers and T-Storms will be possible this morning but will stay confined to the southeast Texas Panhandle through 10AM. These storms will be capable of moderate rain, cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds. To see what the local radar looks like you can find that here.
ENVIRONMENT

