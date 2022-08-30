Read full article on original website
Texas education board moves to delay updates to curriculum after conservative pushback
Opponents of the recommended changes, including Republican legislators, complained that they downplayed Texan and American exceptionalism and didn't present opposing views on the gay rights movement. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on...
Texas School Safety Center set to begin school intruder detection audits
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Any day now, a Texas School Safety Center inspector could be visiting your student's school unbeknownst to most staff at schools across Texas' 1,200 districts. The Safety Center's director says they want parents and the community to know what the safety checks are and what they...
Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — During a back-to-school rally on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted the public school district's transgender and gender expansive student policy called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their counselor, particularly...
Chicago mayor bashes Abbott after Texas sends first bus of migrants to city
CHICAGO (TND) — After Texas sent its first bus of migrants from the southern border to Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot had some choice words for both the state and its governor. Lightfoot made the comments on Thursday, the day the first busses arrived. She was critical of Texas Governor...
Beto O'Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still, he lost rural Texas by...
Week 2: The Blitz - High School Football Scores
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Are you ready for some football?. Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night. Check out the scores below and then watch The Blitz on Friday at 10:07 p.m. for highlights of the exciting action from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and eastern New Mexico.
DPS releases report on crash that killed man running across country for healthcare workers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released its report on the crash that killed a man running across the country for healthcare workers. Grady Lambert, 32, was hit by a Ford F-150 around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, about 10 miles east of Amarillo. According to DPS,...
Oklahoma Attorney General abortion memo causes concern
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The aim of the memo is clarification, with the phrase 'Guidance for Oklahoma law enforcement' in the subject line, but is it crystal clear?. "Everything is so vague, everything is so up in the air," said pro-choice advocate Susan Braselton, pointing out the section that states "Oklahoma law prohibits aiding and abetting the commission of an unlawful abortion, which may include advising a pregnant woman to obtain an unlawful abortion."
Chicago Mayor's office calls Gov. Abbott's migrant busing strategy 'racist'
Abbott late Wednesday announced Chicago would be a new destination for migrants bused from Texas in his strategy to draw attention to the influx of people at the southern border. Chicago leadership welcomed the migrants “with dignity and respect.”. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the...
Report on Oklahoma's electricity prices causes controversy
TULSA, Okla. — Federal data released in late August shows Oklahoma’s electricity prices are climbing faster than any state, but some say the numbers don’t show the full picture. Wayne Greene, a spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, said it’s no secret inflation pumped up...
Texas' oil and gas industry will produce "massive amount" of toxic wastewater
Oil and gas companies produce 3.8 billion barrels of wastewater per year in the arid Permian Basin. A state consortium is trying to figure out whether it can be reused. Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces.
Va. nurse practitioner files lawsuit, says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A northern Virginia nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing pills to customers. Paige Casey filed a lawsuit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit Court against CVS MinuteClinic,...
One-time pardoning project erasing minor marijuana convictions starts in Pennsylvania
(WHP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have announced there will be a one-time, large pardoning project that will help people with minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions, according to a news release. I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization...
Tracking the tropics for the Desert Southwest
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Rain chances are low but not zero for your Friday night forecast in the Panhandles. A subtle cold front will ease south this evening and could set off a few isolated T-Storms towards Beaver county in the Oklahoma Panhandle. There is a MARGINAL RISK for a...
Isolated rain showers possible this morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A few isolated rain showers and T-Storms will be possible this morning but will stay confined to the southeast Texas Panhandle through 10AM. These storms will be capable of moderate rain, cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds. To see what the local radar looks like you can find that here.
