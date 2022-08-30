ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal Sunday Morning Crash In 'Boro

(MURFREESBORO) There was a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:00 o'clock early Sunday morning at the intersection of E. Clark and North Tennessee Boulevards. 22-year old Marcus Webb of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the front passenger in the red Dodge Charger. There were 3 other passengers:...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for alleged shooting at Speedway parking lot in June

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police arrested a man who was allegedly wanted for attempted homicide back in June. On June 11, around 11 p.m. officers responded to 1975 Murfreesboro Pike for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Speedway. When officers arrived, they found Giljuan...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Cadiz Crash

A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County

A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Couple Charged With Receiving Stolen Property

A Clarksville man and woman were charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after city cameras located a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located on Sharpe Street and reportedly was driven...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Guthrie

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident at the 4-way stop at US 41 and 79 in Guthrie Thursday morning. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says Savannah Drinnon of Clarksville was southbound on 41 and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound vehicle on 79 driven by Tim Pulley of Guthrie. Their vehicles collided and both drivers were taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital, with Drinnon sustaining a broken ankle and possible internal injuries.
GUTHRIE, KY
k105.com

Elderly Scottsville man killed when drunk driver runs red light

A woman has been arrested and charged with killing an elderly Scottsville man in a drunk driving crash. The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded Thursday morning at approximately 8:15 to the intersection of Hwy 31-E and Hwy 100 on the report of a two-vehicle accident. Police said the investigation...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
z975.com

UPDATE: Interstate 24 backed up with Labor Day traffic

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 is backed up in both directions in Clarksville, after wrecks on side roads. At 4:30 p.m., the interstate was backed up westbound between Exits 8 and 4, and eastbound from Exit 8 to about mile marker 14. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Tennessee Hospital After Dog Attack

A woman was flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog on Richard Mills Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 77-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face, chest and arm after being attacked by a dog. The woman was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Hopkinsville

A woman was charged after a report of shots fired on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the Manhattan Motel for a report of shots fired and located a gun and found a woman who fired a shot at a vehicle. No...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg

A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

