FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
(MURFREESBORO) There was a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:00 o'clock early Sunday morning at the intersection of E. Clark and North Tennessee Boulevards. 22-year old Marcus Webb of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the front passenger in the red Dodge Charger. There were 3 other passengers:...
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police arrested a man who was allegedly wanted for attempted homicide back in June. On June 11, around 11 p.m. officers responded to 1975 Murfreesboro Pike for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Speedway. When officers arrived, they found Giljuan...
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
A Clarksville man and woman were charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after city cameras located a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located on Sharpe Street and reportedly was driven...
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident at the 4-way stop at US 41 and 79 in Guthrie Thursday morning. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says Savannah Drinnon of Clarksville was southbound on 41 and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound vehicle on 79 driven by Tim Pulley of Guthrie. Their vehicles collided and both drivers were taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital, with Drinnon sustaining a broken ankle and possible internal injuries.
Couple arrested after drugs, gun found outside Stewart County courthouse
A Buchanan couple faces multiple drug charges after they were arrested in the parking lot of a Stewart County courthouse earlier this week.
z975.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 backed up with Labor Day traffic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 is backed up in both directions in Clarksville, after wrecks on side roads. At 4:30 p.m., the interstate was backed up westbound between Exits 8 and 4, and eastbound from Exit 8 to about mile marker 14. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
Investigation underway after fire damages building at Ramsey Solutions
An investigation is underway after a building at the Ramsey Solutions campus was damaged during a fire late Friday night.
19-Year-Old Struck In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the officials, a pedestrian accident was reported on Wednesday evening. The officials stated that the accident took place at Preachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle.
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Hopkinsville
A woman was charged after a report of shots fired on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the Manhattan Motel for a report of shots fired and located a gun and found a woman who fired a shot at a vehicle. No...
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
1 dead after shooting at North Nashville gas station
The shooting happened around 8:10 a.m. at a gas station at Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
LPR camera helps Lebanon police arrest alleged thief in stolen van
A combination of good police work and a license plate recognition (LPR) camera hit in Lebanon may have solved multiple crimes in Middle Tennessee.
