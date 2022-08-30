Read full article on original website
These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado
Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
Play It Safe: These are the Laws on Hitchhiking in Colorado
A common sighting along Colorado roads and highways? Folks looking for a ride. They say ignorance of the law isn't an excuse for breaking it, so we've decided to investigate whether it is legal to hitchhike in the state of Colorado. Hitchhikers, Hitchhikers Everywhere in Colorado. When traveling in Colorado...
Colorado’s ‘Old Guy’ Is State’s Newest & Best Food Reviewer
There's a new guy in Colorado, who's actually an old guy, and his food review videos are taking over Youtube. "Old Guy in Colorado" is becoming something of a social media sensation with his newly uploaded food reviews of various Colorado restaurants, fast food joints, and snack foods. Valuable Source...
More Mushrooms are Popping Up Around Colorado Lately: Here’s Why
Colorado is a popular place to hunt for mushrooms, and many people do it as a hobby here. More than 5,000 species of mushrooms call Colorado home, ranging in type from edible to poisonous, and even several psychedelic kinds. Those who set out to find them in the wilderness know exactly where to explore, as well as the ideal season and habitat in which certain mushrooms can be found.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country
Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
Enjoy a Fun Off-Road Weekend at this Rangely, Colorado Airbnb
Fall weekends are great for heading off-road in Western Colorado. With over 600 miles of off-road trails, a trip to the Rangely or Meeker area is an opportunity to enjoy some of the best OHV trails on this side of the state. Today we are looking at an Airbnb rental...
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town
Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado Next Month. It Looks Awesome
Collectors from all over Colorado are getting ready for one of the biggest collector events of the fall. Collect-A-Con is coming to Colorado next month and it looks like an event we're not going to want to miss. Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado In October. I think just about every...
Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?
Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
Colorado State Fair Under Fire For Awarding 1st Place to Artwork Made By AI
Technology is known to move the world forward, but an art competition in Colorado has some artists feeling like society is heading in the wrong direction. The winners of an art competition that occurred at Colorado's 150th State Fair have been announced and people around the world are not happy with the results.
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find...
Lights Out: Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado
Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
Your Great Grandma Would Be Giddy for the Decor in this House
It's almost like Downton Abbey and the Medieval era were stuffed into this Colorado home. This could surely be right up someone's alley when it comes to the decor in the home. The only thing I can think of is how much of a hassle it must be to keep up with the dust bunnies in this place. If you would like to see the full listing for this home, you can do so on Realtor.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
