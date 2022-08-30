ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado

Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
COLORADO STATE
Play It Safe: These are the Laws on Hitchhiking in Colorado

A common sighting along Colorado roads and highways? Folks looking for a ride. They say ignorance of the law isn't an excuse for breaking it, so we've decided to investigate whether it is legal to hitchhike in the state of Colorado. Hitchhikers, Hitchhikers Everywhere in Colorado. When traveling in Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
More Mushrooms are Popping Up Around Colorado Lately: Here’s Why

Colorado is a popular place to hunt for mushrooms, and many people do it as a hobby here. More than 5,000 species of mushrooms call Colorado home, ranging in type from edible to poisonous, and even several psychedelic kinds. Those who set out to find them in the wilderness know exactly where to explore, as well as the ideal season and habitat in which certain mushrooms can be found.
COLORADO STATE
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country

Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
COLORADO STATE
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town

Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
COLORADO STATE
Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?

Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Lights Out: Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado

Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
COLORADO STATE
Your Great Grandma Would Be Giddy for the Decor in this House

It's almost like Downton Abbey and the Medieval era were stuffed into this Colorado home. This could surely be right up someone's alley when it comes to the decor in the home. The only thing I can think of is how much of a hassle it must be to keep up with the dust bunnies in this place. If you would like to see the full listing for this home, you can do so on Realtor.
COLORADO STATE
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?

California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
COLORADO STATE
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

