Technology

9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 7 and SE supply dwindles in lead up to Apple event

We’re less than a week away from Apple’s “Far out” special event. Much of the focus this week has been on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple is also prepping an overhaul to its entire Apple Watch lineup as well. Ahead of this, availability of the existing Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is quickly dwindling…
9to5Mac Daily: September 1, 2022 – iPhone 14 Pro notch replacement

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
Apple @ Work: Accessory security comes to the Mac with macOS Ventura

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
iPhone’s classic battery indicator could make a comeback for iPhone 14 Pro models

In just a few days, Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhones with the iPhone 14 series. Last-minute rumors believe the company will ditch the notch for the iPhone Pro models in regard to a hole-punch + pill cutout that will look like a pill. A report acknowledges that this new design could bring back the classic battery indicator on the status bar.
Apple Card promo offers boosted 6% cashback from Nike

Apple and Nike are teaming up for an exclusive Apple Card promo that starts today and runs into October. When shopping at Nike stores, online, and in-app, Apple Card holders can earn an impressive 6% cash back on their purchases when using Apple Pay. Apple announced this promo in an...
Netflix ads plan launch brought forward to November, to beat Disney+ plan in December

A Netflix ads plan – in which subscribers pay a lower monthly fee in return for watching ads – will reportedly launch much earlier than previously expected. The launch is said to have been brought forward from sometime early next year to November of this year. It’s believed the company wants to introduce the ad-supported tier before Disney does the same in December …
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
Thursday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe charger $30, Twelve South sale, AirPods Max $370, more

September 1 is ushering in a new month as well as a fresh batch of discounts ahead of Labor Day. Kicking things off, we have the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30 joined by a sitewide sale from one of our favorite accessory makers, Twelve South, in honor of the holiday. Not to mention ongoing AirPods Max deals from $370. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
