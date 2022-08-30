Read full article on original website
Apple Watch Series 7 and SE supply dwindles in lead up to Apple event
We’re less than a week away from Apple’s “Far out” special event. Much of the focus this week has been on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple is also prepping an overhaul to its entire Apple Watch lineup as well. Ahead of this, availability of the existing Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is quickly dwindling…
9to5Mac Daily: September 1, 2022 – iPhone 14 Pro notch replacement
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
9to5Mac Happy Hour 397: iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 Apple event expectations
Zac and Benjamin get hyped for next week’s Apple event, and discuss all the last-minute expectations for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 and maybe the Apple Watch Pro too. Sponsored by Upside: Download the FREE Upside App and use promo code 9to5mac to get $5 or...
iPhone 14 camera improvements will sell it to me; the cutout not so much
I never used to upgrade my iPhone every year, but have done so for the last three: the iPhone 11, 12, and 13. I’m fully expecting the iPhone 14 camera improvements to see this trend continue. A new look never hurts, and this year the Pro models will be...
Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to downgrade to iOS 15 or just remove the beta profile
Been testing out the iPhone or iPad beta? If, for whatever reason, you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall iOS 16 beta, downgrade to iOS 15, or just remove the beta profile and wait for the official release.
Tweets with edits are now out in the wild, here’s how you can get the feature
On April Fools Day, Twitter announced it was developing the long-awaited edit button. Now, the company started to roll out this feature for the public to try out. Here’s how it’s going to work. The official Twitter account posted this morning:. If you see an edited Tweet it’s...
Apple @ Work: Accessory security comes to the Mac with macOS Ventura
Apple Watch praised for saving UK man’s life after wild 48 hours when heart stopped 138 times
Apple Watch is at the center of another life-saving experience. In an incredible story, a UK man credited Apple’s wearable and heart rate features for detecting a symptomless health issue that made his heart stop 138 times in just 48 hours. Reported by The Independent via Apple Insider, David...
Popular anti-spam app Truecaller gets completely rebuilt with improved filters and more
Truecaller is a popular anti-spam app that alerts users about unwanted calls and text messages. This week, the company announced a major update for the iOS version of the app, which has been completely rebuilt with improved filters and other new features. With Truecaller, users can separate important communications from...
HomeKit Weekly: Why Apple should buy HOOBS and integrate Homebridge into HomeKit
I am a HomeKit veteran at this point; I’ve used just about every product that has HomeKit support that I can try without major installation (rewiring electrical outlets, changing out light switches, etc). I think it’s time for Apple to buy HOOBS and officially welcome Homebridge into the fold of HomeKit.
iPhone’s classic battery indicator could make a comeback for iPhone 14 Pro models
In just a few days, Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhones with the iPhone 14 series. Last-minute rumors believe the company will ditch the notch for the iPhone Pro models in regard to a hole-punch + pill cutout that will look like a pill. A report acknowledges that this new design could bring back the classic battery indicator on the status bar.
OBS Studio 28 with native Apple Silicon Mac support now available to everyone
OBS Project last month released a new beta version of the popular live streaming app OBS Studio, which has added native support for Macs with an Apple Silicon chip. The update, named OBS Studio 28, is now available as an official release to everyone. For those unfamiliar, OBS Studio has...
Apple Card promo offers boosted 6% cashback from Nike
Apple and Nike are teaming up for an exclusive Apple Card promo that starts today and runs into October. When shopping at Nike stores, online, and in-app, Apple Card holders can earn an impressive 6% cash back on their purchases when using Apple Pay. Apple announced this promo in an...
Netflix ads plan launch brought forward to November, to beat Disney+ plan in December
A Netflix ads plan – in which subscribers pay a lower monthly fee in return for watching ads – will reportedly launch much earlier than previously expected. The launch is said to have been brought forward from sometime early next year to November of this year. It’s believed the company wants to introduce the ad-supported tier before Disney does the same in December …
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
iPhone US market share hits all-time high, overtaking Android; dominates global premium sales
The iPhone US market share hit an all-time high last quarter, giving it more than 50% of the total US market for the first time ever, according to a new market intelligence report. Apple also dominates global premium smartphone sales, accounting for 78% of the $1,000+ segment worldwide …. iPhone...
Police secretly use smartphone location data culled from Waze, Starbucks, and other popular apps
We argued only this week that the sale of smartphone location data is out of control, and a new report today provides a perfect illustration. It found that location data was pulled from a number of popular smartphone apps for use by US police, without the knowledge of app users – or even the companies who created the apps.
Thursday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe charger $30, Twelve South sale, AirPods Max $370, more
September 1 is ushering in a new month as well as a fresh batch of discounts ahead of Labor Day. Kicking things off, we have the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30 joined by a sitewide sale from one of our favorite accessory makers, Twelve South, in honor of the holiday. Not to mention ongoing AirPods Max deals from $370. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Philips Hue expands HomeKit lineup with Lightguide bulbs, new app features, more
Philips Hue has announced a number of new smart home accessories, expanding its lineup of HomeKit offerings. Leading this round of announcements are the new Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs, which offer a distinctive new design meant to be a “statement piece to complement the decor of any modern home.”
