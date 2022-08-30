Read full article on original website
KSLA
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Escaped Murder Suspect Captured
The person of interest in a double-murder who escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday is back in custody. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested 42-year-old Charles Spraberry of Atlanta after a short chase near Mooringsport, Louisiana. He also faces charges of sexual assault, assault by strangulation, felon possessing a firearm, kidnapping, felony escape, burglary, theft of property, and assault on a public servant. They also arrested an unidentified woman with Spraberry.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
New Boston Police seeking help locating 2 suspects in aggravated robbery
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The New Boston Police Department is seeking help in finding 2 suspects wanted for aggravated robbery occurring on Aug. 19 in New Boston, Texas. Neyamia Watson and Trazaivian Carlock are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do not approach the suspects. Instead, please call...
KTBS
Deadly crash in Texarkana on Friday night
TEXARKANA, Tx. – A two-vehicle fatal crash in Texarkana on State Line Avenue killed one female driver on Friday. According to Sgt. Kim Weaver of the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a truck was traveling northbound on State Line when it crossed the center line and collided into a southbound car in the 2100 block of State Line around 10 p.m. on Friday.
KLTV
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
easttexasradio.com
Arrest Made In Wood County Cold Case Murder
Wood County Sheriff’s CID Captain Mike Chilson and Texas Ranger John Vance arrested Chad Earl Carr Thursday on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. It was in the 2007 murder of a 19-year-old Winnsboro woman, Brittany McGlone. They found her body in her boyfriend’s home near Lake Winnsboro, and she died of massive head trauma.
Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Escaped Texas Double-Murder Suspect
An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday (8-31-22) morning. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Spraberry is a suspect in a double-homicide in Cass County, and had been arrested on those charges. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the Parish Wednesday morning.
KSLA
Harrison County woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Sept. 1 U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Thorn plead pleaded guilty on May 10, to the trafficking of fentanyl. Thorn was arrested in August of 2021 following a report that she...
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal motorcycle crash
A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
KSLA
NBPD: 2 still wanted for aggravated robbery
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The New Boston Police Department (NBPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery. NBPD posted a public request on Facebook asking for help in finding two men who are suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery in New Boston on Aug. 19. One suspect of three has already been taken into custody but Neyamia Watson and Trazaivain Carlock have yet to be located.
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested Following an Early Morning Shootout at an Apartment Complex
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested Following an Early Morning Shootout at an Apartment Complex. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies had four juveniles in custody following a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday. Just after 4:30 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received...
swark.today
Reginald Featherston receives 50-year sentence for meth possession with intent
The first jury impaneled in the new Hempstead County Courthouse imposed a 50-year sentence on a 49-year-old Hope man. The jury gave Reginald Featherston 40 years in the Arkansas Division of Correction for possession of greater than 10 grams of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, and enhanced that sentence by ten years because the crime was committed in close proximity to a multi-family public housing facility. The jury also gave him 15 years in ADC for possession of drug paraphernalia.
easttexasradio.com
Arrests Made In Titus County Felony Copper Thefts
From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page- Approximately two months ago, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators received information of suspicious activities occurring on Luminant property around the Winfield South Mine near Winfield. Employees had discovered that someone had cut a perimeter fence after numerous repairs. Investigators agreed to look...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On August 23, 2022 at approximately 9:38pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Thomas Knighten, 40, of Foreman, AR. Mr. Knighten was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Knighten was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Kendaris Flowers Charged With Unlawful Discharge Of A Firearm From A Vehicle
On August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:33pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kendaris Flowers, 24, of Hope, AR. Mr. Flowers was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of North Main Street in Hope, AR. Flowers was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KTAL
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
KTAL
Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth
SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
L'Observateur
Drug Trafficker Receives 15+ Year Sentence for Possession of Methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Bicyclist struck and killed by car in accident in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Tx. – Just days before TxDOT begins its new campaign on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, a bicyclist is struck by a car and killed on Tuesday in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the bicyclist, 20-year-old Joshua Simpson was struck by a Camaro traveling east on West 7th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
