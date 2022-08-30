ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 7 and SE supply dwindles in lead up to Apple event

We’re less than a week away from Apple’s “Far out” special event. Much of the focus this week has been on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple is also prepping an overhaul to its entire Apple Watch lineup as well. Ahead of this, availability of the existing Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is quickly dwindling…
9to5Mac

Apple Card promo offers boosted 6% cashback from Nike

Apple and Nike are teaming up for an exclusive Apple Card promo that starts today and runs into October. When shopping at Nike stores, online, and in-app, Apple Card holders can earn an impressive 6% cash back on their purchases when using Apple Pay. Apple announced this promo in an...
9to5Mac

iPhone’s classic battery indicator could make a comeback for iPhone 14 Pro models

In just a few days, Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhones with the iPhone 14 series. Last-minute rumors believe the company will ditch the notch for the iPhone Pro models in regard to a hole-punch + pill cutout that will look like a pill. A report acknowledges that this new design could bring back the classic battery indicator on the status bar.
9to5Mac

Thursday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe charger $30, Twelve South sale, AirPods Max $370, more

September 1 is ushering in a new month as well as a fresh batch of discounts ahead of Labor Day. Kicking things off, we have the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30 joined by a sitewide sale from one of our favorite accessory makers, Twelve South, in honor of the holiday. Not to mention ongoing AirPods Max deals from $370. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Accessory security comes to the Mac with macOS Ventura

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

Withings reveals its ‘most precise’ smart scale with body composition, cardio and nerve assessment

Withings has shared an early look at its upcoming health device and the company says it’s the “most precise and complete smart scale” and also comes with “its first advanced services offer.” The Body Comp smart scale with Apple Health integration will be launching on October 4 with full body composition measurements, cardiovascular and nerve assessments, and more.
9to5Mac

Why Apple devices offer the best balance for BYOD programs

Bring your own device (BYOD) programs are a common way for companies to streamline technology management and security. With BYOD, employees can use their personal phones and tablets for work-related purposes when away from their primary company-supplied devices. Apple has had a strong influence on pushing the BYOD concept forward....
9to5Mac

Netflix ads plan launch brought forward to November, to beat Disney+ plan in December

A Netflix ads plan – in which subscribers pay a lower monthly fee in return for watching ads – will reportedly launch much earlier than previously expected. The launch is said to have been brought forward from sometime early next year to November of this year. It’s believed the company wants to introduce the ad-supported tier before Disney does the same in December …
9to5Mac

Report: People are more interested in buying Apple Car rather than a new Tesla

Apple Car is, at least, a few years away from being introduced. While Project Titan is surrounded by controversies, top executives leaving, and complete turnovers on what the Apple Car will ultimately be, a survey indicates that US customers are more interested in buying a car from the Cupertino company rather than buying a new Ford or Tesla.
