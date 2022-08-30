Read full article on original website
Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to downgrade to iOS 15 or just remove the beta profile
Been testing out the iPhone or iPad beta? If, for whatever reason, you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall iOS 16 beta, downgrade to iOS 15, or just remove the beta profile and wait for the official release.
Apple Watch Series 7 and SE supply dwindles in lead up to Apple event
We’re less than a week away from Apple’s “Far out” special event. Much of the focus this week has been on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple is also prepping an overhaul to its entire Apple Watch lineup as well. Ahead of this, availability of the existing Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is quickly dwindling…
Philips Hue expands HomeKit lineup with Lightguide bulbs, new app features, more
Philips Hue has announced a number of new smart home accessories, expanding its lineup of HomeKit offerings. Leading this round of announcements are the new Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs, which offer a distinctive new design meant to be a “statement piece to complement the decor of any modern home.”
Peak Design launches iPhone 14 event guessing game with $10k garbage bag grand prize
Peak Design is holding a fun guessing game ahead of the “Far out” iPhone 14 event that’s set for September 7. Along with a garbage bag filled with $10,000 as the grand prize 500 others will have the chance to win a free iPhone case. Peak Design,...
Apple Card promo offers boosted 6% cashback from Nike
Apple and Nike are teaming up for an exclusive Apple Card promo that starts today and runs into October. When shopping at Nike stores, online, and in-app, Apple Card holders can earn an impressive 6% cash back on their purchases when using Apple Pay. Apple announced this promo in an...
OBS Studio 28 with native Apple Silicon Mac support now available to everyone
OBS Project last month released a new beta version of the popular live streaming app OBS Studio, which has added native support for Macs with an Apple Silicon chip. The update, named OBS Studio 28, is now available as an official release to everyone. For those unfamiliar, OBS Studio has...
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
Nintendo Switch-like Razer Kishi game controller V2 now available to iPhone users
In June, Razer announced its second generation of the Kishi game controller. While it was exclusive to Android phones, the company unveiled today the iPhone version of its Nintendo-Switch like Joy-Cons. As previously covered by 9to5Toys during the Razer Kishi V2 announcement a couple of months ago, this product brings...
iPhone’s classic battery indicator could make a comeback for iPhone 14 Pro models
In just a few days, Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhones with the iPhone 14 series. Last-minute rumors believe the company will ditch the notch for the iPhone Pro models in regard to a hole-punch + pill cutout that will look like a pill. A report acknowledges that this new design could bring back the classic battery indicator on the status bar.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 397: iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 Apple event expectations
Zac and Benjamin get hyped for next week’s Apple event, and discuss all the last-minute expectations for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 and maybe the Apple Watch Pro too. Sponsored by Upside: Download the FREE Upside App and use promo code 9to5mac to get $5 or...
Thursday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe charger $30, Twelve South sale, AirPods Max $370, more
September 1 is ushering in a new month as well as a fresh batch of discounts ahead of Labor Day. Kicking things off, we have the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30 joined by a sitewide sale from one of our favorite accessory makers, Twelve South, in honor of the holiday. Not to mention ongoing AirPods Max deals from $370. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple @ Work: Accessory security comes to the Mac with macOS Ventura
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
iPhone US market share hits all-time high, overtaking Android; dominates global premium sales
The iPhone US market share hit an all-time high last quarter, giving it more than 50% of the total US market for the first time ever, according to a new market intelligence report. Apple also dominates global premium smartphone sales, accounting for 78% of the $1,000+ segment worldwide …. iPhone...
Apple’s Lightning connector was introduced 10 years ago, and it may not survive the iPhone 15
10 years ago, Apple was still about to introduce iPhone 5, so basically every iPhone and iPad of that time still relied on the old 30-pin iPod connector. In September 2012, Apple announced the Lightning connector with the promise of being a “modern connector for the next decade.” A decade later, it seems that Lightning won’t survive the iPhone 15.
Withings reveals its ‘most precise’ smart scale with body composition, cardio and nerve assessment
Withings has shared an early look at its upcoming health device and the company says it’s the “most precise and complete smart scale” and also comes with “its first advanced services offer.” The Body Comp smart scale with Apple Health integration will be launching on October 4 with full body composition measurements, cardiovascular and nerve assessments, and more.
Why Apple devices offer the best balance for BYOD programs
Bring your own device (BYOD) programs are a common way for companies to streamline technology management and security. With BYOD, employees can use their personal phones and tablets for work-related purposes when away from their primary company-supplied devices. Apple has had a strong influence on pushing the BYOD concept forward....
Apple Watch praised for saving UK man’s life after wild 48 hours when heart stopped 138 times
Apple Watch is at the center of another life-saving experience. In an incredible story, a UK man credited Apple’s wearable and heart rate features for detecting a symptomless health issue that made his heart stop 138 times in just 48 hours. Reported by The Independent via Apple Insider, David...
Doppler HiFi player for Mac now lets users import library from Music app
Doppler has become a popular app among users who prefer to have their own music library with HiFi audio support. The Mac version of the app was updated on Thursday with an important new feature that lets users import their music library from the Music app or even iTunes. As...
Netflix ads plan launch brought forward to November, to beat Disney+ plan in December
A Netflix ads plan – in which subscribers pay a lower monthly fee in return for watching ads – will reportedly launch much earlier than previously expected. The launch is said to have been brought forward from sometime early next year to November of this year. It’s believed the company wants to introduce the ad-supported tier before Disney does the same in December …
Report: People are more interested in buying Apple Car rather than a new Tesla
Apple Car is, at least, a few years away from being introduced. While Project Titan is surrounded by controversies, top executives leaving, and complete turnovers on what the Apple Car will ultimately be, a survey indicates that US customers are more interested in buying a car from the Cupertino company rather than buying a new Ford or Tesla.
