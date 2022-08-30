ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Cause of triple brush fire outbreak unknown

A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation. The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three lanes of I-15 in Davis County closed for repairs after highway buckles

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The extended hot weather in Utah is taking a toll on highways and roads around the state. Drivers in Davis County experienced that firsthand on Thursday afternoon as three lanes of northbound I-15 started to buckle. As a result, those lanes were closed for repairs for roughly four hours Thursday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Logan, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Logan, UT
KSLTV

Two critically injured in shooting in Tremonton parking lot

TREMONTON, Utah — Two people were injured after a Wednesday night shooting, according to Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren. City officials said the shooting happened at the old La-Z-Boy parking lot near 350 West and 1000 North after an incident between three men. Two of the males sustained gunshot wounds...
TREMONTON, UT
ABC4

Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir

LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

One detained, one hospitalized in Clearfield shooting

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A shooting in Clearfield left one person in the hospital and another detained by police Wednesday night. Clearfield Police Department Assistant Chief Devin Rogers told ABC4 that Clearfield PD received calls around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, reporting screaming and what was believed to be gunshots at the Clearfield Cemetery on […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires
kjzz.com

1 person hospitalized in Clearfield shooting, suspected shooter fired in self-defense

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a Clearfield shooting in which police say the suspected shooter fired in self-defense. According to Clearfield City police, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about gun shots and screaming at the city's cemetery in the area of 1200 South and State Street. Callers also reported seeing a person lying in the street with what they assumed was a gunshot wound, police said.
CLEARFIELD, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Two men shot during conflict in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night in Tremonton. Police say, three males were involved in a conflict which led to the shooting at the LaZBoy parking lot near 350 W and 1000 N. According to police, two males sustained gunshot wounds and are reportedly in critical condition. […]
kslnewsradio.com

Victim in fatal weekend Clearfield crash is identified

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield Police released the name of the man who died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Clearfield. Police say Michael Hards-Keeley, 29, of Clearfield died Saturday in a crash on SR-193 near 650 East at 5:30 p.m. Police say that a collision occurred between an eastbound...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
KUTV

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say

MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
MORGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy