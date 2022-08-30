Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
Herald-Journal
Cause of triple brush fire outbreak unknown
A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation. The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
kslnewsradio.com
Three lanes of I-15 in Davis County closed for repairs after highway buckles
CENTERVILLE, Utah — The extended hot weather in Utah is taking a toll on highways and roads around the state. Drivers in Davis County experienced that firsthand on Thursday afternoon as three lanes of northbound I-15 started to buckle. As a result, those lanes were closed for repairs for roughly four hours Thursday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
KSLTV
Two critically injured in shooting in Tremonton parking lot
TREMONTON, Utah — Two people were injured after a Wednesday night shooting, according to Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren. City officials said the shooting happened at the old La-Z-Boy parking lot near 350 West and 1000 North after an incident between three men. Two of the males sustained gunshot wounds...
Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
KSLTV
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
One detained, one hospitalized in Clearfield shooting
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A shooting in Clearfield left one person in the hospital and another detained by police Wednesday night. Clearfield Police Department Assistant Chief Devin Rogers told ABC4 that Clearfield PD received calls around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, reporting screaming and what was believed to be gunshots at the Clearfield Cemetery on […]
Utah family pleads for drivers to slow down over holiday weekend
A Cache County family has every reason to urge Utah drivers to slow down on the roads heading into the busy holiday weekend.
Suspect in custody after two people shot in Tremonton
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting late Wednesday in Tremonton. A suspect is now in custody.
Gephardt Daily
Tremonton Garland Police: Suspect arrested after shootings that critically injured 2
TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was booked into jail after he allegedly shot and critically injured two men in Tremonton during an argument. Tremonton Garland Police and Box Elder County Sheriff officials responded to reports of shots fired and arrived at about 9:43...
kjzz.com
1 person hospitalized in Clearfield shooting, suspected shooter fired in self-defense
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a Clearfield shooting in which police say the suspected shooter fired in self-defense. According to Clearfield City police, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about gun shots and screaming at the city's cemetery in the area of 1200 South and State Street. Callers also reported seeing a person lying in the street with what they assumed was a gunshot wound, police said.
Two men shot during conflict in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night in Tremonton. Police say, three males were involved in a conflict which led to the shooting at the LaZBoy parking lot near 350 W and 1000 N. According to police, two males sustained gunshot wounds and are reportedly in critical condition. […]
kslnewsradio.com
Victim in fatal weekend Clearfield crash is identified
CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield Police released the name of the man who died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Clearfield. Police say Michael Hards-Keeley, 29, of Clearfield died Saturday in a crash on SR-193 near 650 East at 5:30 p.m. Police say that a collision occurred between an eastbound...
Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
KUTV
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
Herald-Journal
Tremonton man arrested, charged after authorities say he shot two men in dispute over stolen property
A Tremonton man has been charged after authorities say he shot two men after an alleged theft of his e-bike and backpack. Richard Matthew Barlow, 24, faces three counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury and single class-B misdemeanor for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber and Box Elder school districts to hold early out days next week
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber and Box Elder school districts announced they will have early out on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, because of the extreme heat. KSL reached out to other districts around the state to see if they are planning to hold early out days as well.
ksl.com
Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say
MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
