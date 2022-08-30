Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
13th Annual Oak Grove Butterfly Festival Set for Saturday
The international and region award-winning Oak Grove Tourism Butterfly Festival returns Saturday afternoon with events and a butterfly release. Event coordinator KaDee Andreasen said the annual event has a little bit of everything for people of all ages. The event will culminate with the release of 1,800 butterflies at 4...
clarksvillenow.com
Manifest Magic to host second Best in Black Awards Gala
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manifest Magic will host Clarksville’s second annual Best in Black Gala on Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This event is ticketed and open to the public. “We want to shine a...
wkdzradio.com
Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
Murray State News
Local physician brings horror play to the public
After an unusual dream, a 140-page script and five years of editing, local physician Chris Poor brings his horror play, “The Yellow Sign,” to a live audience. Poor has been a resident of Murray for 25 years and works in the Emergency Department of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Outside of the hospital, however, Poor has dedicated much of his time to the arts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Dessert Alert! New shop opens in Downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Awaken Bakery, a gluten-free sweet shop, opened yesterday right in Fountain Row. News 40 interviewed owner Tiana Post, who told us how 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with celiac disease and found that she had a knack for baking gluten-free items. Post had given thought to a bakery at times in her life, but recently decided to take a leap on her idea and her religious faith.
14news.com
Sunrise School Spirit heads to Hopkins Co. Central Friday
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We are ready for another week of Sunrise School Spirit. The Princeton Tigers kicked off the fun and food drive last week, bringing in over 13,000 pounds of food. This week we are heading to Hopkins County Central High School. Every can collected at this school...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Rotary Delivers Community Match To Genesis Express
For more than three decades, Genesis Express in Cadiz and Trigg County has enriched the lives of youths and seniors alike — working from humble beginnings at the corner of Jefferson and Lafayette streets, to something more. Tuesday afternoon, the first-ever meal & meeting was held at the organization’s...
lite987whop.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after striking deer in Trigg County
A motorcycle versus deer accident Friday morning in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital. Sheriff Aaron Acree says the man was traveling westbound on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection with New Hope Road when a deer crossed into his path and he was unable to avoid striking it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
WBKO
Stormy at Times This Holiday Weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought heat and humidity back to the region, and while clouds will keep readings down this weekend, those same clouds will produce wet weather at times. As we head into the holiday weekend, higher humidity will be noted. There will be some widespread showers...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Runa
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Runa is a 1 year old pit bull mix. She was an owner surrender due to no fault of her own. She is playful, sweet, gentle, and such a snuggle bug! She is good around kids and other dogs! She would do best in a house that can take her for 1-2 walks a day or has a big, fenced in yard to let her run and play ball. For more information about how you can adopt Runa or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
lite987whop.com
Brockman named Ky. League of Cities Employee of the Year
The City of Hopkinsville is celebrating a prestigious award won by one of their own as Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman was named the Kentucky League of Cities Employee of the Year. Brockman joins Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner and former Hopkinsville Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery in earning the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rewind943.com
Wanna Get scared? You can take a tour at Bell Witch Cave!
If you’re looking for something to do with a scary history, this is it! It’s at 430 Keysburg Rd, Adams, TN 37010, only a half an hour from Clarksville. You can take a tour for $12 for kids and $19 for adults Wednesday through Thursday. On the weekends it’s a bit more $15 for kids and $23 for adults. They have discounts of $2 for military during the week and $4 on the weekend. They are open for tours 10-6, last tour at 5. After next weekend they will only be open weekends through the end of October.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Farmers Market Moving To Temporary Location
The Cadiz Farmers Market will be relocated for the remainder of the 2022 season due to the construction of the new farmer’s pavilion. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says the move will be effective Wednesday, August 31. Johnson says the Farmers Market will share the space with the Cadiz...
wkyufm.org
West Kentucky residents reflect on 2017 eclipse, look forward to 2024
It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
lite987whop.com
WKU Celebrates Growth
WKU Celebrates the Groundbreaking of Soccer/Softball Complex. BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Athletics celebrated the groundbreaking of the WKU Soccer/Softball Complex on Tuesday afternoon that will house both teams during games and training. Construction is set to begin on the facility in the coming weeks. The ceremony included comments from WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart, WKU President Timothy Caboni, WKU Softball head coach Amy Tudor and WKU Soccer head coach Jason Neidell. Both teams currently have locker rooms away from their fields. The soccer team’s locker room is in Houchens-Smith Stadium and the softball team’s locker room is in E.A. Diddle Arena.
lite987whop.com
Another ‘superload’ to travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Friday morning
Another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Friday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The 480-ton, 16-feet wide load will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
whopam.com
Christian County School Board to consider contracts with construction manager, architect for new high school
The Christian County School Board will consider approving contracts with a construction manager and architect for the high school consolidation project when it meets Thursday night. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says not much is changing with the agreement with Hafer Architect, but the district could formalize a contract with Alliance Corporation...
Comments / 0