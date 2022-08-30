Read full article on original website
NBC12
Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
Youngkin’s office says no plans for abortion bill at special session next week
Abortion rights supporters are on high alert, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office says it’s not planning to introduce any abortion-related legislation when the General Assembly returns to Richmond next week. The special session set for Wednesday is technically a continuation of the same session that ended June 30....
Virginia Executive Mansion set to resume public tours Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s First Lady is welcoming the public back into the Executive Mansion as public tours are set to resume Friday. “We are so excited to welcome Virginians back into their home,” said Suzanne Youngkin, Virginia First Lady. The building has served as the home...
Leaders launch ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign ahead of Labor Day weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond on Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin joined other leaders across the state to remind Virginians about the dangers of impaired driving as part of a statewide traffic safety awareness campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”. The campaign,...
Gov. Youngkin reveals plan addressing teacher shortage, learning loss
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed solutions to the teacher shortage and student learning gaps by signing an executive directive Thursday morning. “It makes one sad to think that we have a whole generation of students who aren’t fully prepared,” Youngkin said to students and staff at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford.
Experts asking Virginians to help stop spotted lanternfly
(WDBJ) - Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker - the spotted lanternfly - is on the move again. Scientists are asking you to stop giving it a free ride. Virginia Tech and Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and consumer services are asking all Virginians to join the “Stomp the Spotted Lanternfly” movement.
Lack of rain impacts central Virginia, Northern Neck
Monday Evening Forecast: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.
2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia. Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions. “This was really the year of...
