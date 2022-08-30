ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia Executive Mansion set to resume public tours Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s First Lady is welcoming the public back into the Executive Mansion as public tours are set to resume Friday. “We are so excited to welcome Virginians back into their home,” said Suzanne Youngkin, Virginia First Lady. The building has served as the home...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Gov. Youngkin reveals plan addressing teacher shortage, learning loss

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed solutions to the teacher shortage and student learning gaps by signing an executive directive Thursday morning. “It makes one sad to think that we have a whole generation of students who aren’t fully prepared,” Youngkin said to students and staff at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Experts asking Virginians to help stop spotted lanternfly

(WDBJ) - Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker - the spotted lanternfly - is on the move again. Scientists are asking you to stop giving it a free ride. Virginia Tech and Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and consumer services are asking all Virginians to join the “Stomp the Spotted Lanternfly” movement.
WILDLIFE
NBC12

2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia. Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions. “This was really the year of...
VIRGINIA STATE

