ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
psychologytoday.com

A Memphis Abduction and the Dilemma of Women Jogging Alone

Instances of female joggers being assaulted or abducted overwhelmingly occur when jogging alone. There is a difference between victim-blaming and solution-focused prevention of dangers. Addressing safety issues with family and friends who jog outdoors may help reduce this type of violence. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on September 2, 34-year-old teacher...
MEMPHIS, TN
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biases#Social Awkwardness#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
psychologytoday.com

How to Stop Feeling Uninspired and Empty

Languishing has become a typical state due to the social disengagement experienced as a result of the pandemic. Daily motivators were lost. Setting goals to increase autonomy, mastery, and a sense of purpose can help you look forward to your days and end each day feeling fulfilled. Looking forward to...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry

Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic Partners Utilize “Love” To Benefit Themselves

Time and time again I have witnessed toxic behaviors be completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is just controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault…”
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Body Language and Nonverbal Cues

Emotions are communicated in movements of the body and gaze. People perceive intentions, feelings, and appraisals from expressive behavior. Emotional expressions coordinate social interactions. Expressive behavior is a core element of emotion that plays an important role in human social interactions (Keltner, 2019). Every day, we spend a significant amount...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Wearing Our Feelings: How What We Wear Affects Us

As many of us head back to school or help our children with this transition, consider the impact of fashion. Take a moment to notice the fashion choices around you. Offer a compliment to those who you think "look good." The right outfit can make or break your day. Take...
APPAREL
psychologytoday.com

Are You Laughing With Me? The Meaning of Laughter

Laughter can be characterized in 3 forms: affiliative, de-escalative, or power. The expression of laughter is highly heterogeneous regarding pitch, production methods, and articulation effects. Research supports sex differences in laughter, with the vocalizations of women expected to be more repressed. Dominant laughter emotes higher social status. Some laughs warm...
psychologytoday.com

Who Is the Greatest Social Psychologist?

There are several different criteria one could use to label someone the greatest social psychologist. But one reasonable criterion is the respect of one’s peers. The scientist always has to ask: How do you measure that? (If you’ve never answered a question with, “It depends on how you count,” you’re not a veteran social scientist!)
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Processing Anger with Three Steps: 5–3–2

Anxiety is an unpleasant sensation generated by your body's physiological response to real or perceived danger. It compels you to take action to resolve the threat and live another day. If you cannot escape or solve the threat, your body's stress response intensifies and you become angry. Anger is irrational,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why You Want to Be Perceived as a Charismatic Leader

Charismatic leadership is associated with employee commitment. Some simple strategies can help you be perceived as a charismatic leader. Are charismatic leaders born? Can this type of leadership be learned? A review of the research suggests ways you can teach yourself to be a more charismatic leader. Charismatic leadership is...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Stop Obsessing Over Toxic Ex

I had always believed that you had to still love someone in order for them to still inhabit parts of your mind. Yet it had been over eight months and memories of my toxic still keep popping into my mind uninvited and unwanted. There were still dreams and images of the violent events that had transpired prior to my leaving.
psychologytoday.com

Develop Whole-Person Identity for Emotional Growth

The colloquial use of “identity” differs from the psychological, closer to “identify with,” meaning “the same as” or “closely associated with.”. Identifying with certain aspects of the self and not others may produce anxiety, often followed by rigidity and intolerance. Identifying with serves...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy