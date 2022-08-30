Read full article on original website
How to Stop Feeling Uninspired and Empty
Languishing has become a typical state due to the social disengagement experienced as a result of the pandemic. Daily motivators were lost. Setting goals to increase autonomy, mastery, and a sense of purpose can help you look forward to your days and end each day feeling fulfilled. Looking forward to...
The Mind-Body Connection of Therapeutic Breathing
Your breathing pattern predictably changes when you’re distressed. Diaphragmatic breathing patterns decrease your psychological and biochemical stress. Nasal breathing has evolutionary value and can help you cultivate relaxation. You can cultivate a relaxation response through deliberate breathing practice. Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body....
4 Steps to Successfully Start a New Life Chapter
We can think of our lives as made up of chapters. Moving from the end of one to the beginning of another can be a challenge. Making a successful transition requires closure, realistic expectations, and support. Before moving ahead, take stock of how far you've come and what you have...
Functional Gastrointestinal Symptoms and Elimination Diets
Treating functional gastrointestinal symptoms often involves diets that involve eliminating specific foods. Elimination diets, when used appropriately, can relieve the physical symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome in some people. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders. Abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, constipation, and diarrhea are common gastrointestinal symptoms...
Processing Anger with Three Steps: 5–3–2
Anxiety is an unpleasant sensation generated by your body's physiological response to real or perceived danger. It compels you to take action to resolve the threat and live another day. If you cannot escape or solve the threat, your body's stress response intensifies and you become angry. Anger is irrational,...
Caveman Brain Versus Explorer Brain
The brain is split between archaic structures (amygdala) and more subtle areas devoted to memory (hippocampus). This divide can be harmful to our daily lives today. The amygdala and related fight-or-flight structures were helpful to face threats in our ancient past but are less relevant to modern society. Earlier posts...
Transform Labor Day Into a Leisure Day
A recent study associated leisure activity with reduced incidence of mental health disorders later in life. Leisure increases people’s sense of control, clears the mind of work-related stress, and leads to stronger relationships and more friendships. One study demonstrated that believing leisure is a waste of time may sabotage...
Understanding Dopamine Can Help Us Create Better Habits
Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that governs reward in the brain. Impulsive pleasures reward more immediate dopamine than long-term, more meaningful, but more difficult, goals. Dopamine resets and delayed gratification are key to optimizing feelings of reward for long-term goals. By Adam Omary and Nicholas Ford. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved...
Busting the Most Harmful Happiness Myth: More Is Better
We tend to be perpetually dissatisfied with where we are, even if we accomplish our goals or get what we’ve wanted. A basic yet powerful way to promote happiness is appreciating and wanting where we already are and what we already have. Consistently celebrating your wins, sometimes without and...
Harbor Happiness During Hard Times
Rituals can enhance quality of life and promote stronger connections to others. Rituals are a series of actions performed regularly by individuals or groups. Anyone can create a ritual to mark important milestones or make ordinary moments more special. The Role of Rituals for Happiness. Daily life is filled with...
Is Sugar Addictive?
Some researchers say the effects of overusing refined sugar parallel the effects of cocaine or opioid addiction. More research is necessary before we know if overuse of refined sugar leads to a behavioral or chemical addiction. Something happens in the brain of a drug user. Take cocaine, for instance. In...
What Happens in Vagus
The vagus nerve is a primary component of the parasympathetic nervous system and a direct link between the gut and the brain. Gut-Brain communication through the vagus nerve involves cell-mediated sensing, microbiota direct signaling, and indirect signaling. Manipulation of the vagus nerve via electrical stimulation has been shown effective in...
