Read full article on original website
Related
Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game
Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
Upworthy
Serena Williams had a powerful response to racism she faced at Indian Wells 20 years ago: Success
As Serena Williams prepares to walk away from the tennis court to focus on "other things that are important" to her, we find ourselves reflecting on the many moments that defined the 23-time grand slam winner's illustrious career. While the list of titles, honors and trophies she has won over the course of 27 years is what often takes the spotlight when talking about Williams' history with the sport, it is undeniable that her impact on women's sports as a whole has been far greater. From consistently advocating to close the pay gap and achieve parity both within tennis and further afield to fighting against racism and body shaming, Williams transformed the game in more ways than one.
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch
Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rafael Nadal suffers a freak accident at the US Open as he hits himself in the face with his OWN racket, leaving him with a bloodied nose and requiring treatment... but the 22-time Grand Slam winner goes on to win
Rafa Nadal's US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion smash himself in the face with his own tennis racquet. Holding a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and a two sets to one lead over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal suffered the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
Serena Williams Shuts Down Reporter’s Question With Smooth Response After Advancing at U.S. Open
Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams gave a classy response after a reporter asked her if she was surprised by her performance at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 in New York. Williams announced that she was retiring from tennis sometime after the tournament during an interview with Vogue on...
Golf.com
Watching Tiger Woods watch Serena Williams, we saw something special
This spring, Serena Williams’ tennis career was at a crossroads. She hadn’t competed since June 2021, when she withdrew with an injury in a first-round match at Wimbledon. But now she felt the court calling. She knew who to turn to for advice: Tiger Woods. “I said, ‘I...
Venus and Serena Williams became great through unity. A shared farewell was perfect
Serena Williams often says there would be no her without Venus. So if this was indeed their last tournament together, it is fitting that they went out in the doubles on Thursday night in the same manner as they arrived more than two decades ago: as a team – The Williams sisters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer
Roger Federer met his wife Mirka long before his first major sigles win. Both tennis players, the couple met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. After nine years of dating, Roger and Mirka tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.
Serena and Venus Williams Leave Arthur Ashe Stadium With Their Heads Held High After their Doubles Loss In Matching Skorts and Athletic Sneakers
Serena and Venus Williams hit the tennis court, this time as a team, at the U.S. Open in Flushing Queens, New York in Arthur Ashe Stadium yesterday night for their emotional and energy-charged Doubles match against Czech team Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. The athletic sister duo lost 7-6, 6-4, but kept their heads high as they exited the rowdy court. The killer pair received a standing ovation after being snuffed out in the first round. Both fashionable athletes wore skorts, Serena wearing a mainly all-black ensemble from Nike. The S By Serena owner tucked a black short sleeve tee into her pleated high-waisted...
Video: Rafael Nadal bloodied after whacking himself in nose with racquet
Rafael Nadal was left bloodied after hurting himself on a fluke play in his match at the US Open on Thursday night. Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fognini was serving down 0-3 in the fourth set and wrong-footed Nadal with a backhand down the line. Nadal reached in an attempt to return the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court and hit himself in the nose.
Serena Williams: ’Tiger Woods is one of the main reasons I’m still playing’
US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades, and Tiger Woods is part of the reason why she’s still playing in the US Open. US tennis legend Serena Williams has been a dominant player for decades. Whether people are tennis fans or not, she’s become a common household name because of her high level of success. According to D’Arcy Maine of ESPN, she revealed to Vogue that Tiger Woods is one of the main reasons why she decided to continue playing and prepare for the US Open this year.
Serena Williams hails Tiger Woods' influence as she continues her US Open run
It was a performance that had Tiger Woods on his feet and pumping his fist -- a sight usually witnessed on the 18th hole of a golf course, rather than the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Tennis-Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal overcame a horrid start and a bloody nose to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S Open on Thursday. The veteran Italian came out flying to build a set and a 4-2 lead as Nadal struggled to find a rhythm, raising the possibility of an upset like the one Fognini memorably pulled off against the Spaniard at Arthur Ashe Stadium seven years ago.
US Open 2022 order of play: Day 4 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie
The US Open continues today with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie all in second-round action in New York.British No 1 Norrie is among the contenders for the men’s title in Flushing Meadows and the Wimbledon semi-finalist will look to build on his impressive win over Benoit Paire against Joao Sousa. Dan Evans is also in action against the Australian James Duckworth.Nadal survived an early scare on Tuesday to improve his grand slam record this season to 20-0 with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over Rinky Hijikata. The Spaniard now faces Fabio Fognini, who beat Nadal at...
Serena loses to Tomljanovic at US Open; could be last match
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career Friday night, eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Unwilling to go...
Serena's gone, Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch
NEW YORK (AP) — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams’ last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday’s schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown. “Of course I watched Serena. I’m like everyone else,” said Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is seeded No. 8 at Flushing Meadows and beat qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0. “You feel kind of sad that’s how it ends. But, I don’t know, like...
NFL・
Comments / 0