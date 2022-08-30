As Serena Williams prepares to walk away from the tennis court to focus on "other things that are important" to her, we find ourselves reflecting on the many moments that defined the 23-time grand slam winner's illustrious career. While the list of titles, honors and trophies she has won over the course of 27 years is what often takes the spotlight when talking about Williams' history with the sport, it is undeniable that her impact on women's sports as a whole has been far greater. From consistently advocating to close the pay gap and achieve parity both within tennis and further afield to fighting against racism and body shaming, Williams transformed the game in more ways than one.

