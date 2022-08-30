Picking up a new coin in crypto can lead to huge upsides. While it isn’t without risk, it also gives you tons of potential for your investments. There’s one mistake many crypto investors make, especially those new to the scene. They look at already established tokens, ones that have already had their massive surge periods. It’s understandable that many newcomers to crypto simply invest in Bitcoin first. After all, that’s the biggest token, the only one to get mainstream recognition, and often the first or only crypto newcomers have heard of. So it stands to reason many people hear stories of those who invested in BTC at $1 and are now billionaires, and now want a piece of that action.

MARKETS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO