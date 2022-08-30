Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Related
wcyb.com
ETSU responds to Title IX compliance in regards to LGBTQI+ students
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A series of concerns from chairman John Ragan have been reaching the desks of university presidents across the state of Tennessee. The letter directed Tennessee universities to amend the description of Title IX protections, saying the U.S. Department of Education cannot put into effect its previous guidance treating LGBTQI+ as a protected class under Title IX.
wcyb.com
School-based healthcare program up and running in Bristol, Virginia Public Schools
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A school-based healthcare program is helping students and staff receive care in Bristol, Virginia. Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has partnered with Bristol, Virginia Public Schools. One center is located at Van Pelt Elementary School. The clinic is operated by a family nurse practitioner, and...
wcyb.com
Sen. Warner trades recipes with Va. woman who won dozens of cooking prizes at state fair
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Earlier this year the internet was on the hunt for Linda Skeens, who won over thirty ribbons at the Virginia-Kentucky State Fair for her delicious food. The mystery baking queen could not be tracked down anywhere on social media, and the search went viral.
wcyb.com
Carter County mayor requests funding to extend the Tweetsie Trail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has requested state funding for a project to extend the popular Tweetsie Trail and increase tourism for our region. The expansion would increase the trail length from the current 9.7 miles to a total of 14 miles. The estimated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Safety measures put in place for upcoming Rhythm and Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Rhythm and Roots Reunion is just one week away, and city staff and police are making sure everything runs smoothly for the upcoming festival. We'll have a lot of eyes on the ground to make sure everyone's safe, we also have our first aid people to take care of any emergencies," Leah Ross with the Birthplace of Country Music said.
wcyb.com
Work to begin next week on street repaving project in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Work will begin next week on a street repaving project in Kingsport. The project to begin September 7 will impact multiple streets near the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive. The 3.5-mile project including Atoka Lane, Cliffside Road, Dan Gibson Drive, Hull Drive, Melrose Avenue, Randolph...
wcyb.com
Scott County Sheriff's Office looking for escaped inmate
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate. Police said inmate Corey Lee Harber escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield while on a work detail. Authorities ask that you please use caution if you see Harber. They have...
wcyb.com
UVA-Wise to host drag show as part of Pride Week
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — UVA-Wise announced it will host a drag show next week as part of its fourth annual Pride Week. The UVA-Wise Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) will sponsor a week of Pride activities, panels and events beginning Monday, September 5. The school said in...
RELATED PEOPLE
wcyb.com
Sheriff Mike Fraley ready to make changes at Carter County Sheriff's Office
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — New management has taken over at the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Fraley took the oath of office - replacing previous Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. "It's been a long time coming," said Fraley. "January of last year we began the campaign. September 1st is finally...
wcyb.com
Bloom preparing to open for guests at the end of September
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A popular restaurant in downtown Bristol is moving across state lines. Bloom, which was located at 606 State Street, is a full service brunch and dinner restaurant specializing in creative menus, gourmet coffee, and craft cocktails. Owner Em Fehr opened the restaurant 6 years ago,...
wcyb.com
Man dies following crash in Washington County, Virginia, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man died Tuesday following a crash which occurred on August 19 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the northbound lanes for construction on U.S. Route 11 about a half-mile south of State Route 737. A Honda CRV was stopped behind the Jeep and a GMC Arcadia was at a stop behind the Honda, police added. Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado driven 76-year-old Jack Worley, of Glade Spring, was going north and struck the rear of the GMC, causing a chain reaction. The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police said.
wcyb.com
Storm drain art contest winners announced, drain painting begins
The goal of the storm drain art contest is to raise awareness about protecting rivers, stream habitats, and wildlife. Winners were chosen August 23 for the Kingsport storm drain art contest. One winner of the contest started her drain art painting Friday. Desiree Feyers says she's proud to stand up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Emory & Henry falls in season opener to Concord
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — In it's first meeting in more than four decades, Concord spoiled Emory & Henry's Division II debut, defeating the Wasps 27-20 at Fred Selfe Stadium. Emory & Henry looked to have seized momentum in the second quarter when Addison Knicely recovered fumble on an errant snap in the end zone to give the Wasps a 17-7.
wcyb.com
Tusculum and UVa-Wise both start season with wins
Tusculum and UVa-Wise both started the 2022 college football season with wins on Thursday night. Tusculum beat St. Augustine 70-13. The Pioneers led 35-6 at halftime. Tusculum's next game is at Chowan on September 10. UVa-Wise beat Ferrum 41-9. The Cavaliers led 31-0 at halftime. UVa-Wise visits North Alabama on...
wcyb.com
ETSU rolls past Mars Hill 44-7
The George Quarles era got off to a great start on Thursday. The Bucs beat Mars Hill 44-7 to improve to 1-0. Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter for ETSU. Quarterback Tyler Riddell threw three touchdown passes, two of them going to Will Huzzie. The Buccaneer defense...
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone improves to 3-0 with dominating win over Cherokee
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Daniel Boone cruised to its third-straight win in dominating fashion, defeating Cherokee 70-7 on Saturday afternoon. The Trailblazers set a school record for total points in a game. For a third straight week, Daniel Boone got the scoring started with a safety. Defensive lineman Luke...
Comments / 0