Hey Billings, Remember Cash? Some of Us Still Use It to Pay
So, I'm sitting in my pickup, waiting in line for my turn at the drive-up window. When I finished ordering from the nice lady in the speaker, she told me my total would be $5.17. Well, when the cents total is low like that, and I have time because I'm...
DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again
Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
Four Minutes and Twenty Seconds with B.o.B. on KISS FM!
Before you even realize it, six-time Grammy Award nominee B.o.B. will be in Billings at the Pub Station Tap Room. You'll likely remember B.o.B. from his debut single "Nothin On You" with Bruno Mars (Almost 400 MILLION views on YouTube!):. That single rocketed B.o.B. to the top of the Billboard...
The Coolest Cars in the Region Head to Billings Auction Block
Burn the Point is a Labor Day Weekend tradition in Billings, with the parade and a street dance typically drawing hundreds of fans. Lovers of classic cars can also check out the annual vehicle auction too, with over 100 cars and trucks expected to hit the auction block. Plus, some really cool neon automotive signage (below) is up for bid.
Extreme Heat, Wind Prompts FIRE WATCH for the Billings Area on Sunday 9/4
Idle chit-chat with my coworkers this week frequently revolved around what everybody is doing for Labor Day weekend. The conversation naturally delved into the weather this weekend and how it seems like it's usually cold, wet, and windy on Labor Day. Everyone I know can share stories of getting rained on - or even snowed on - during camping adventures at the unofficial end of summer.
Are You a Pumpkin Head? Karens Across Billings Rejoice For Pumpkin Spice Latte Return
Ahhhhh Fall. It's just around the corner, and all across Montana local shops are gearing up by putting out... Halloween decorations. Ugh! Well, at least we have one thing that remains the same. The drug... known as Pumpkin Spice. Latte? Mocha? Cold Brew?. Today, I started my morning reading that...
5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10
It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge
In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
UPDATE: Billings Fire Department Recovers Stolen Gear
UPDATE: August 29, 2:35 p.m. The stolen gear has been recovered successfully, a quarter mile away from where it was stolen from. According to the City of Billings, the person who turned it in was house-sitting for someone, when they noticed a red bag in the neighbor's backyard. This red bag turned out to be the stolen gear. Everything that was in the bag was accounted for.
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
New Yard Signs Are Popping Up in Billings. Here’s What They’re Promoting.
Montana has consistently been top 3 in the United States for suicide rate, and a local organization in Billings is working to help those at risk and to raise awareness during suicide prevention month. According to the press release from Riverstone Health, yard signs will be placed throughout the city...
A Montana Take on the Oil and Gas Markets
The Montana Petroleum Association (MPA) held their annual meeting in Billings this week. It was a great opportunity to catch up with local and state officials, as well as experts inside the industry. Alan Olson is a former state lawmaker from the Roundup area who now serves as the Executive...
These Billings Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies for National Cinema Day
If you've not been able to see the Elvis movie yet or take the family to catch the new DC League of Super Pets flick, here's your opportunity to see a movie in the theater on a budget. The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization made up of theater owners...
Ugh. These School Drop Offs are the Absolute Worst in Billings
Week One of back-to-school in Billings is in the books and parents once again remember just how awful some of the parking/drop-off/pick-up situations are at local schools. What should be a relatively simple task is a twice-daily traffic nightmare at many neighborhood schools. My theory on why it's so bad.
Former White House Exec Chef Hosting Gala, Oct 1 in Billings
If you answered "yes" to all three questions, then you should probably mark your calendar for the inaugural Dog Tag Buddies Celebrity Chef Gala. It will be held October 1st at the beautiful Northern Hotel in historic Downtown Billings. The keynote presenter at the event will be a former White House Executive Chef named Andre Rush.
First Responders Extract Driver from Rolled Cement Truck on I90 Billings
A cement truck rolled over into the shoulder of I-90 Tuesday morning (8/30) near King Avenue Exit #446, causing traffic to back up for about a mile in the eastbound lane. Multiple agencies responded to the incident, which occurred before 8 am. The driver of the truck was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.
Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs
We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
Billings Ranks First in the United States for Depression Percentage
The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
Remember Jamba Juice? The Last One in Montana is Hidden in Billings
My memory is a little foggy, but it seems like at one point in time there were Jamba Juice franchises everywhere. Founded by a 26-year-old college student in San Luis Obisbo, CA in 1990, at one point there were over 800 of these wildly popular, relatively healthy smoothie locations nationwide according to Mashed.com.
