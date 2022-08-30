ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans waiving 2020 fifth-round pick DL Larrell Murchison

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
And then there were two: the Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to part ways with 2020 fifth-round pick, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison, leaving just two members of that year’s draft class on the team.

According to multiple reports, the Titans are waiving Murchison as the team continues to work its way down to the 53-man roster limit by today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

With Murchison gone, only cornerbacks Chris Jackson and Kristian Fulton remain from the 2020 group, and Jackson himself is in danger of being cut.

Murchison appeared in 21 games (five starts) over two seasons in Nashville but failed to make an impact. As a result, he was considered a player who was on the chopping block going into this offseason.

The signing of veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker was the final straw that broke the camel’s back, as the veteran outperformed the third-year pro handily in camp, making Murchison expendable.

Murchison will now head to waivers, where teams can claim him on. If he goes unclaimed on Wednesday, the NC State product will become a free agent.

