New Martinsville, WV

WTOV 9

Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground

Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

The 2022 Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta returns to Heritage Port

Wheeling, W.Va — The 2022 Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta has boaters speeding down the Ohio River for this Labor Day weekend. “Today is our first day of on the water activities," said Co-Director Debbie Joseph. “We got over 50 boats in the pits and they'll be running heats at speed. Speeds are through 60-100mph through the day."
WHEELING, WV
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Augusta Levy celebrates flexibility its new facility brings

WHEELING, W.Va. — From its challenges to now flourishing, the Augusta Levy Learning Center has cut the ribbon on its new building. “To have people you didn’t even know who they were come out and support you, you could make a difference in the lives of children,” ALLC Executive Director Angie Wood said. “There’s not words for that then and there’s not words for it now.”
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville's finance department again lauded by state

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber stopped by the City of Steubenville's finance department to present its seventh and eighth consecutive auditors award with distinction. Faber said only 3.5% of the6,000 agencies audited by his office receive the award. It means Steubenville's books are perfect, and City...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Labor Day weekend events taking place at Oglebay Park

Wheeling, W.Va — Another event taking place throughout this Labor Day weekend is at Oglebay park. Saturday’s events included a live woodcarvers show that also hosted a few crafters that displayed their handmade carvings. They offered all types of various carvings from large too small. One man also...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
FAIRMONT, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

The company is shuttering individual locations both permanently and temporarily. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, WBOY.com, WKRG.com, OxfordEagle.com, and FranchiseTimes.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville garage fire remains under investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County 911 confirms a garage fire broke out along Laurel Hills Drive in Steubenville around 8:15 Thursday night. Multiple crews responded including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wintersville Fire and EMS, and Brilliant Fire. The garage was made of both wood and metal, which...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTAP

Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Buckhannon pair get federal sentences for meth, fake cash

ELKINS, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a man and a woman, both from Upshur County, to federal prison terms, Monday, on drug and counterfeit charges. Kleeh sentenced Johnna Courtney, 41 of Buckhannon to 10 years in prison and Garry Moran, 42 also of Buckhannon, to seven years behind bars, United States […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

44th Toronto Arts Festival held this weekend

Jefferson County, OH — The 44th Toronto Arts Festival was held this past weekend marking the return of one of the city’s most popular events. “This is the biggest thing year after year," said Julie Ault, VP of Focus in Toronto. Crafts and custom items as far as...
TORONTO, OH
The Recorddelta

MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road

BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
BUCKHANNON, WV

