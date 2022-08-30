Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground
Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
WTOV 9
The 2022 Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta returns to Heritage Port
Wheeling, W.Va — The 2022 Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta has boaters speeding down the Ohio River for this Labor Day weekend. “Today is our first day of on the water activities," said Co-Director Debbie Joseph. “We got over 50 boats in the pits and they'll be running heats at speed. Speeds are through 60-100mph through the day."
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Wheeling-Pitt Steel site to spur economic growth in Brooke County again
BROOKE COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Beech Bottom is taking a big step towards turning the old Wheeling-Pitt Steel building into a major economic driver for the Valley again. Federal, state, and local leaders are re-purposing the site and with that comes new jobs and opportunities. “Not only is this particular announcement exciting. It’s exciting because I […]
WTOV 9
Augusta Levy celebrates flexibility its new facility brings
WHEELING, W.Va. — From its challenges to now flourishing, the Augusta Levy Learning Center has cut the ribbon on its new building. “To have people you didn’t even know who they were come out and support you, you could make a difference in the lives of children,” ALLC Executive Director Angie Wood said. “There’s not words for that then and there’s not words for it now.”
WTOV 9
Steubenville's finance department again lauded by state
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber stopped by the City of Steubenville's finance department to present its seventh and eighth consecutive auditors award with distinction. Faber said only 3.5% of the6,000 agencies audited by his office receive the award. It means Steubenville's books are perfect, and City...
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOV 9
Belmont County Safety Council back in person offering savings, safety tips
After a 2-year hiatus, the Belmont County Safety Council is now back in person to improve workplace safety for local businesses. The council invites Ohio business owners to join -- and speaks of its benefits. “Now we’re up to 56 members. So, getting those people back, getting those business back...
UPDATE: Opening date for Morgantown cookie company pushed back
UPDATE, AUG. 31 12:315 P.M.: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Crumbl Cookies location in Morgantown has pushed its opening date back by one week. On Monday, the opening date was announced in a Facebook post as Friday, Sept. 2, but after 12 News published an article about the company coming to the Mountain State, the […]
WTOV 9
Labor Day weekend events taking place at Oglebay Park
Wheeling, W.Va — Another event taking place throughout this Labor Day weekend is at Oglebay park. Saturday’s events included a live woodcarvers show that also hosted a few crafters that displayed their handmade carvings. They offered all types of various carvings from large too small. One man also...
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
Update: Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022
The company is shuttering individual locations both permanently and temporarily. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, WBOY.com, WKRG.com, OxfordEagle.com, and FranchiseTimes.com.
WTOV 9
Steubenville garage fire remains under investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County 911 confirms a garage fire broke out along Laurel Hills Drive in Steubenville around 8:15 Thursday night. Multiple crews responded including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wintersville Fire and EMS, and Brilliant Fire. The garage was made of both wood and metal, which...
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buckhannon pair get federal sentences for meth, fake cash
ELKINS, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a man and a woman, both from Upshur County, to federal prison terms, Monday, on drug and counterfeit charges. Kleeh sentenced Johnna Courtney, 41 of Buckhannon to 10 years in prison and Garry Moran, 42 also of Buckhannon, to seven years behind bars, United States […]
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
WTOV 9
44th Toronto Arts Festival held this weekend
Jefferson County, OH — The 44th Toronto Arts Festival was held this past weekend marking the return of one of the city’s most popular events. “This is the biggest thing year after year," said Julie Ault, VP of Focus in Toronto. Crafts and custom items as far as...
The Recorddelta
MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road
BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
Comments / 0