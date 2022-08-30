Tennessee Titans reveal initial 53-man roster for 2022
The Tennessee Titans have revealed their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 campaign.
After a month-plus of training camp and preseason, the Titans have their initial group ahead of the regular season, which begins on Sept. 11 in Nashville against the New York Giants.
Tennessee had no shortage of tough decisions to make, including at punter, where the team parted ways with long-time punter and fan-favorite, Brett Kern, in favor of rookie Ryan Stonehouse.
For those who have gotten cut, this may not be the end of the road for them in Nashville, as the team could bring some of them back on the practice squad after they clear waivers. That process will take place Wednesday.
And, while the initial 53-man group has been revealed, it might not be long before the Titans are shuffling things on the roster, as Tennessee will likely add players via waivers, free agency or trade in the week-plus after.
Also, players who make the cut could land on injured reserve before the start of the season, which would open up a roster spot.
Now, without further ado, the initial 53-man roster for the Titans.
Quarterbacks (2)
Running backs (5)
Running backs: Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut, Tory Carter (FB)
Wide receivers (5)
Wide receivers: Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Treylon Burks, Racey McMath
Tight ends (3)
Offensive linemen (9)
Offensive linemen: LT Taylor Lewan, LG Aaron Brewer, C Ben Jones, RG Nate Davis, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, G/T Dillon Radunz, G/T Jamarco Jones, G/C Corey Levin, G/T Dennis Daley
Defensive linemen (7)
Defensive line: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, DeMarcus Walker, Da’Shawn Hand, Kevin Strong
Inside linebackers (4)
Inside linebackers: Zach Cunningham, David Long, Dylan Cole, Chance Campbell, Monty Rice (PUP)*
Note: Rice is currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and does not count against the 53-man roster limit. He will miss at least the first four games.
Outside linebackers (4)
Cornerbacks (5)
Cornerbacks: Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden, Roger McCreary, Tre Avery
Safeties (6)
Safeties: Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, A.J. Moore, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Ugo Amadi, Joshua Kalu
Specialists (3)
Specialists: K Randy Bullock, P Ryan Stonehouse, LS Morgan Cox, K Caleb Shudak (PUP)*
Note: Shudak is currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and does not count against the 53-man roster limit. He will miss at least the first four games.
The players who were cut
QB Logan Woodside
RB Trenton Cannon
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
DL Larrell Murchison
S Tyree Gillespie
S Adrian Colbert
G/C Hayden Howerton
G/C Willie Wright
CB Tre Swilling
P Brett Kern
LB Joe Jones
WR Mason Kinsey
WR Reggie Roberson
TE Thomas Odukoya
TE David Wells
DL Sam Okuayinonu
DL Jayden Peevy
LB Jack Gibbens
OLB David Anenih
G Jordan Roos
OL Xavier Newman-Johnson
S Theo Jackson
OL Christian DiLauro
WR Cody Hollister
DB Chris Jackson
DB Greg Mabin
OL Jalen McKenzie
OL Andrew Rupcich
TE Tommy Hudson (injured)
