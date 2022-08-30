ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
Connecticut Public

The United Kingdom's next prime minister could be a foreign policy hard-liner

On Monday, we'll learn who the new British prime minister is. Conservative Party members have cast their final votes today. Polling suggests it is likely to be Liz Truss. She is currently the foreign secretary, and Ben Judah's written about what her leadership would mean for Britain's role around the world. He is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

What we know about the failed attempt to assassinate Argentina's vice president

A man aimed a loaded handgun at point-blank range at the face of the vice president of Argentina last night. But the gun failed to fire, and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is still alive. The suspected gunman has been detained. Argentina's president has called the incident, quote, "the most serious event since we recovered democracy." Here with more details is Natalie Alcoba, a journalist based in Buenos Aires. She is outside the courthouse, where a judge has been taking witness statements on what happened to Fernandez. Welcome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Public

Biden to give a speech in Pennsylvania on the 'battle for the soul of the nation'

President Biden will deliver a primetime address tonight from Independence Park in Philadelphia about what he calls the battle for the soul of the nation. He's returning to a theme from the earliest days of his presidential campaign. And as NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reports, the speech comes as Biden and Democrats solidify their message ahead of November's midterms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Connecticut Public

Chile's new constitution is put to the test at a vote

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: Folk musicians fire up the crowd here in the Chilean capital of Santiago. Hundreds have gathered to show their support for a new constitution. It would replace the old one that was written during the country's military dictatorship that lasted for 17 years.
AMERICAS
Connecticut Public

Chileans weigh a new constituation

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Chilean journalist Francisca Skoknic about the upcoming vote to approve or reject a new constitution for the South American country. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

What Biden's speech left out about the growing popular support for political violence

President Biden's speech last night focused on what he called the extremism of MAGA Republicans. He said they're behind growing popular support for political violence. And he also identified white supremacists as a divisive force. NPR's Odette Yousef covers domestic extremism and has been looking at the broader context for this dangerous moment in American history. Hey, Odette.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

