Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It
Biden's speech outlining the extensive evidence that one party is seeking to radically transform American democracy in order to ensure they never again lose an election was criticized as "political."
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
The United Kingdom's next prime minister could be a foreign policy hard-liner
On Monday, we'll learn who the new British prime minister is. Conservative Party members have cast their final votes today. Polling suggests it is likely to be Liz Truss. She is currently the foreign secretary, and Ben Judah's written about what her leadership would mean for Britain's role around the world. He is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The latest from Ukraine: U.N. nuclear inspectors visit Russian-occupied region
Most of the U.N. nuclear inspectors sent this week to assess a Russian-occupied power plant in Ukraine have left, but a few remain behind. They will continue to monitor the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. NPR's Elissa Nadworny joins us now from Dnieper, Ukraine. Elissa, thanks so much for being with us.
Former presidential pastry chef Roland Mesnier dies at age 78
It can be pretty terrifying to show off your baking in front of discerning judges, as any fan of "The Great British Bake Off" knows. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF") PAUL HOLLYWOOD: I don't like the outside of it. I think your piping work is not...
What we know about the failed attempt to assassinate Argentina's vice president
A man aimed a loaded handgun at point-blank range at the face of the vice president of Argentina last night. But the gun failed to fire, and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is still alive. The suspected gunman has been detained. Argentina's president has called the incident, quote, "the most serious event since we recovered democracy." Here with more details is Natalie Alcoba, a journalist based in Buenos Aires. She is outside the courthouse, where a judge has been taking witness statements on what happened to Fernandez. Welcome.
Biden to give a speech in Pennsylvania on the 'battle for the soul of the nation'
President Biden will deliver a primetime address tonight from Independence Park in Philadelphia about what he calls the battle for the soul of the nation. He's returning to a theme from the earliest days of his presidential campaign. And as NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reports, the speech comes as Biden and Democrats solidify their message ahead of November's midterms.
Chile's new constitution is put to the test at a vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: Folk musicians fire up the crowd here in the Chilean capital of Santiago. Hundreds have gathered to show their support for a new constitution. It would replace the old one that was written during the country's military dictatorship that lasted for 17 years.
Unpacking Biden's argument about state-level threats to democracy
We're going to start tonight thinking more about President Biden's speech on democracy earlier this week. During a rare primetime address, the president offered a stark warning about what he called the major threat to this nation's democratic norms and values. (SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And here, in...
Ukraine's southern offensive relies on heavy weapons. Soldiers say there aren't enough
MYKOLAIV REGION, Ukraine — Rockets roar out of a farm field here near the front lines of the war against Russia. They leave long, white contrails against Ukraine's famously big, blue sky as they head toward Russian military targets. These are U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS.
Chileans weigh a new constituation
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Chilean journalist Francisca Skoknic about the upcoming vote to approve or reject a new constitution for the South American country. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
The government in France is urging energy conservation to avoid rationing
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Speaking French). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Every end of August, thousands of CEOs and French business executives gather in Paris for a two-day summit. But this year, the main topic wasn't striking unions. It was rising energy prices. PRIME MINISTER ELISABETH BORNE: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: "This past summer has...
UN report says China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
After long delays, the United Nations has offered an assessment of China's treatment of Uyghurs. For weeks, it wasn't clear if the Human Rights Report would be published at all, but it came out yesterday, just minutes before the U.N.'s top human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, stepped down from her post.
What Biden's speech left out about the growing popular support for political violence
President Biden's speech last night focused on what he called the extremism of MAGA Republicans. He said they're behind growing popular support for political violence. And he also identified white supremacists as a divisive force. NPR's Odette Yousef covers domestic extremism and has been looking at the broader context for this dangerous moment in American history. Hey, Odette.
