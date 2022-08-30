ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Muse’s Matt Bellamy Credits His Son for Slipknot Influence on New Album

Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song

Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dani Filth
Noisecreep

Ex-Cradle of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Has Died at 48

Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis, who played on the band's Dusk and Her Embrace and Cruelty and the Beast albums, died at age 48 on Aug. 21. The news was confirmed by his wife Antoinette, who shared a message on the musician's Facebook page:. Rest in Peace, you...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project

While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’

A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Knotfest Com
Noisecreep

Motionless in White’s Chris Motionless Says Pain Is Where Art Flourishes

Motionless in White mastermind Chris Motionless was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. He discussed the band's newest album, Scoring the End of the World, and how therapeutic the writing sessions were for him. The themes are a bit apocalyptic and the musician expressed that expressions of pain help art to flourish.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Noisecreep

Country Star Morgan Wallen Covered Linkin Park Classic for First Time in Over Three Years

Country superstar Morgan Wallen sure knows how to entertain a crowd, as demonstrated by last night’s (Aug. 13) headlining show at the three-day Tidalwave Music Festival in Atlantic City, N.J. Although his set included plenty of expected fan favorites – such as a few from 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which he’s currently supporting – he also surprised everyone by incorporating Linkin Park’s beloved “In the End” into a larger medley.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Noisecreep

Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart

Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen Got Married Over the Weekend

Congrats are in order for Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen, who is one again a married man after tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Jeanet Carlsen. This is the second marriage for the singer-guitarist, who was previously married to ex-wife Lina between 2010 and 2015. Poulsen and his new bride Jeanet...
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Pantera Share First Teaser for 2023 Reunion Tour, Fans React

Evers since the news broke that next year will see Pantera embarking on their first tour since 2001, much has been reported about fans’ reactions, how the revised line-up will handle it and the like. To help build anticipation – and maybe acceptance – for the upcoming shows, the group just shared a new teaser that’s enigmatic yet quite exciting.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy