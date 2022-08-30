Read full article on original website
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
UPDATE: Harper did not advance to the America's Got Talent finals, but had some kind words for those who did and those who supported her run with their votes. See the message below. She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her...
Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now
Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
Muse’s Matt Bellamy Credits His Son for Slipknot Influence on New Album
Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.
Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song
Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
Ex-Cradle of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Has Died at 48
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis, who played on the band's Dusk and Her Embrace and Cruelty and the Beast albums, died at age 48 on Aug. 21. The news was confirmed by his wife Antoinette, who shared a message on the musician's Facebook page:. Rest in Peace, you...
Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project
While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’
A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.
Ozzy Osbourne Says Jimmy Page Never Answered His Request to Play on New Album
Ozzy Osbourne had a few special guests play on his upcoming new album Patient Number 9, but there was one more that he wanted — Jimmy Page, who's already explained why he turned down the offer earlier this year. However, in a new interview, Osbourne revealed that the guitarist never even answered him at all.
Dave Mustaine Blames Megadeth’s Former Management for Marty Friedman’s Departure
Sometimes musicians simply move on from the band that they're in, but other times, there was a catalyst that caused the split. Such was the case with Marty Friedman and Megadeth. Apparently, he reached a breaking point that caused him to quit the legendary thrash group. The story doesn't come...
Watch Bruce Dickinson Show Off His Dance Moves at Son Austin’s Wedding
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is among the best when it comes to commanding the stage, but what about a dance floor? Fans got the answer to that questions when footage of the singer boogying at his son Austin's wedding emerged online. The 31-year-old son of the Maiden frontman and his...
Motionless in White’s Chris Motionless Says Pain Is Where Art Flourishes
Motionless in White mastermind Chris Motionless was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. He discussed the band's newest album, Scoring the End of the World, and how therapeutic the writing sessions were for him. The themes are a bit apocalyptic and the musician expressed that expressions of pain help art to flourish.
New Mastodon Documentary Details the Making of ‘Hushed and Grim’ — Exclusive Premiere
Mastodon's Hushed and Grim wasn't just their eighth studio release, it was a double album that captured a period of immense grieving and healing after the loss of their manager, Nick John. In a new documentary, premiering exclusively on Loudwire, fans can get a closer look at the making of the album.
Country Star Morgan Wallen Covered Linkin Park Classic for First Time in Over Three Years
Country superstar Morgan Wallen sure knows how to entertain a crowd, as demonstrated by last night’s (Aug. 13) headlining show at the three-day Tidalwave Music Festival in Atlantic City, N.J. Although his set included plenty of expected fan favorites – such as a few from 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which he’s currently supporting – he also surprised everyone by incorporating Linkin Park’s beloved “In the End” into a larger medley.
Ozzy Osbourne Swore Off Taking Acid After Talking to a Horse for an Hour
Ozzy Osbourne has lived the colorful life of a rock star, often dabbling in a variety of substances throughout 70-plus years. In a recent interview, Osbourne revealed to the Daily Star that he had tried acid, but gave it up after having an hour-long conversation with a horse. Setting the...
Iron Maiden Artist Derek Riggs Designs New Benefit Shirt for Paul Di’Anno
Artist Derek Riggs, who's best known for creating Iron Maiden's album covers and their beloved mascot Eddie, has designed a new benefit T-shirt to help raise money for the band's former vocalist Paul Di'Anno so he can cover his medical treatments. The singer has been wheelchair-bound for several years due to various health ailments.
Anthrax Cover Part of Pantera’s ‘Domination’ in Honor of Dimebag Darrell’s Birthday
At their Aug. 20 show in Detroit, thrash legends Anthrax played a portion of Pantera's "Domination" in honor of what would've been late guitarist Dimebag Darrell's 56th birthday. The moment came deep into Anthrax's set as the group played the song's signature breakdown before launching into a much different cover...
Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart
Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Does His Best Robert Plant Impression on TikTok
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine seems to have an affinity for TikTok, the video-sharing social platform where he frequently posts quick clips he doesn't share anywhere else. Last month, the heavy metal figurehead did just that with a seconds-long short of him exuberantly imitating Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant's signature yowl. In...
Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen Got Married Over the Weekend
Congrats are in order for Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen, who is one again a married man after tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Jeanet Carlsen. This is the second marriage for the singer-guitarist, who was previously married to ex-wife Lina between 2010 and 2015. Poulsen and his new bride Jeanet...
Pantera Share First Teaser for 2023 Reunion Tour, Fans React
Evers since the news broke that next year will see Pantera embarking on their first tour since 2001, much has been reported about fans’ reactions, how the revised line-up will handle it and the like. To help build anticipation – and maybe acceptance – for the upcoming shows, the group just shared a new teaser that’s enigmatic yet quite exciting.
