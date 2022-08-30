Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, September 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
abccolumbia.com
Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
WMBF
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Two men in homeless camp discovery face additional burglary charges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men face additional charges after Richland County deputies say they attempted to flee with a trailer full of stolen items from their homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 23, and Stephen Rhein, 45, face additional burglary charges after they attempted to flee their homeless camp...
live5news.com
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old SC boy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen with medical conditions. Austin Taggett, 17, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road, deputies say. He was last seen wearing blue...
The Post and Courier
State agency investigates Richland County for failing to background check jail director
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy is investigating Richland County after it failed to do a required background check on its new jail director before hiring him. Richland County hired Tyrell Cato on July 2 to run the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without first calling his...
Sumter power outage reported due to crash
SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
RCSD investigating multiple car break-ins at Northeast apartment complex
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say they are investigating a string of car break-ins at an apartment complex on Killian Lakes Dr. Investigators say they responded to the complex Wednesday where they found at least 25 cars had windows broken out and items taken from inside.
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
15-year-old charged with bringing loaded gun to Spring Valley High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to Spring Valley High School in Richland County on Friday, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student, whose name is not being released because of his age,...
coladaily.com
Irmo Police ask for assistance in ongoing murder investigation
The Irmo Police Department is seeking assistance with the ongoing investigation of a murder that occurred Jan. 18 on Maidstone Circle in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. According to officials, officers responded to the location after reports of a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found Nasir ‘Nas’ Lewis, 21, inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were performed, and Lewis was pronounced dead a short time later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies arrest nearly two dozen men in online sting operation
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have been working undercover on a online sting operation for the last 2 months. Officials tell us the goal was to specifically target and nab people who they say had the potential to be a sexual predators as they attempted to get in touch with children on the internet for sexual activity. According to the undercover investigators twenty two men have been charged in connection to the operation.
abccolumbia.com
Orangburg deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in NC
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a duo accused of various crimes in North Carolina. Authorities say they were able to obtain information about two people driving a black Volkswagen Jetta through the Palmetto state who were wanted for Kidnapping, Weapons Offenses, and Attempted Murder. While driving through the state a Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they were able to obtain information concerning the possible whereabouts of the two.
Student, faculty member found dead on South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
WRDW-TV
No one hurt in shooting at Aiken County convenience store
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a convenience store Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Enmarket store on Edgefield Hwy at Shiloh Heights Road around 10 p.m. Deputies say that all parties involved had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. There...
wach.com
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
wach.com
Wanted auto-breaking suspect arrested, charged
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 31-year-old man accused of breaking into multiple cars in the City of Columbia, and Richland and Lexington Counties has been arrested, according to the Columbia Police Department. Members of the United States Marshal’s Service’s (USMS) Carolinas Regional Task Force which includes the Columbia Police...
abccolumbia.com
Spring Valley High School student charged for carrying gun at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A Spring Valley High School student was charged on Friday for carrying a gun on school campus. According to a press released by Richland School District Two, the weapon was found after the school received a tip that a student was talking about carrying the gun. Once the student was located, school administrators and the School Resource Officers took possession of the student’s book bag. A hand gun was found when searching the book bag.
Comments / 0