ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What We Learned: Wisconsin 38 Illinois State 0

MADISON, Wis. -- After a rough start, No. 18 Wisconsin fed off a few big plays and rolled to a 38-0 season-opening win over Illinois State (0-1). In front of 74,000 fans under the lights, the Badgers notched their ninth shutout in the Paul Chryst era. Under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, UW has now kept opponents from scoring a touchdown in 15 of 62 games.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Notes: Season Opening Shutout

MADISON, Wis. -- Team and individual notes from Wisconsin's 38-0 win over Illinois State... - Today’s captains: senior NT Keeanu Benton, junior ILB Nick Herbig, junior QB Graham Mertz. - Today’s attendance: 73,727. - Paul Chryst improved to 66-23 (.742) in his 8th season as Wisconsin’s head coach,...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Flood: Graham Mertz Shows Growth in Season Opener

MADISON, Wis. -- I can already see you getting ready to type in the comments, "IT'S ILLINOIS STATE!" Regardless of the opponent, the performance by quarterback Graham Mertz just felt different during Saturday's 38-0 season-opening win. No, it wasn't Illinois in 2020 where Mertz tossed five touchdowns, completed 17 consecutive...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy