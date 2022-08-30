MADISON, Wis. -- After a rough start, No. 18 Wisconsin fed off a few big plays and rolled to a 38-0 season-opening win over Illinois State (0-1). In front of 74,000 fans under the lights, the Badgers notched their ninth shutout in the Paul Chryst era. Under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, UW has now kept opponents from scoring a touchdown in 15 of 62 games.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO