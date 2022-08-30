CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a Clearfield shooting in which police say the suspected shooter fired in self-defense. According to Clearfield City police, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about gun shots and screaming at the city's cemetery in the area of 1200 South and State Street. Callers also reported seeing a person lying in the street with what they assumed was a gunshot wound, police said.

