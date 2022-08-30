ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

 

newswatchtv.com

Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families

Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
etxview.com

In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021

(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
azbigmedia.com

Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego

Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
NBC San Diego

Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less

Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that more than 9,000 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla

A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures

San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Drought in San Diego County

San Diego County may not be immune from a punishing drought threatening the supply of Colorado River water. In other news, Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now closed, as part of a city effort to clear a homeless encampment. Plus, a flight carrying more than 100 rescued beagles arrived in El Cajon Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd

SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

