Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
Advocates say 'Cool Zones' not accessible in all parts of San Diego County
Extreme heat is expected at the coast and inland valleys of San Diego County this Labor Day weekend and into early next week. The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an excessive heat warning calling for triple-digit temperatures in some inland areas and the deserts through Tuesday. To...
newswatchtv.com
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
etxview.com
In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021
(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
azbigmedia.com
Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego
Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New lawsuit could threaten fate of a massive redevelopment of the city's Sports Arena site
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has been hit with another lawsuit challenging its decision to raise the height limit in the Midway District. This, just days before a city council committee will decide whether to select a developer to redevelop the San Diego Sports Arena. The lawsuit from Save...
The Living Room Coffeehouse looks to expand its San Diego-Area Footprint
Classic San Diego Café looks to integrate Italian dining in new location
NBC San Diego
Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less
Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
6,000 SDGE customers still without power as some see restoration
These power outages happened as California's power grid manager asked people to conserve their energy during the heat wave, since the high temperatures push the grid to its limits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Hot Weather Sends Residents and Visitors Alike Looking for Relief
It’s hot in San Diego County right now. From the mountains, to the coast high temperatures are expected to last through Labor Day weekend. “Today completely took me by surprise,” said Christina Williams, who is visiting San Diego. “I should have put on shorts, and a tank top,”...
Homes in Valencia Park evacuated after backyard mudslide
A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home.
Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that more than 9,000 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely...
kusi.com
AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Puros Tacos Cabrones Opens First Spot in National City, With More Locations Planned
Mexican Restaurant Celebrating Grand Opening This Month
delmartimes.net
Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach reignites worries of migration to La Jolla
A perceived increase in sightings of great white sharks off the San Diego coast have some local residents worried that the notorious sea predators could make their way to La Jolla. That’s especially possible, they argue, because the seasonal public closure of Point La Jolla may attract more sea lions and therefore more adult white sharks that count the marine mammals as part of their diet.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures
San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
kusi.com
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon takes flight with United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego
The United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego took KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon up in the sky on the MH-60 Tango to get a first-hand look at the areas they serve and protect in San Diego. Lieutenant Tara Strauss was one of the pilots and she says, “Everyday on the job is a new day and it’s so rewarding”
Shawarma Guys Looks to Expand San Diego Footprint
The Mediterranean food-truck hit makes its way to Mira Mesa
KPBS
Gloria plans new bike, bus lanes on Park Boulevard through Balboa Park
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Friday announced his preferred design for a 1.2-mile section of Park Boulevard that runs through Balboa Park, opting to remove a car lane in each direction and most street parking in order to install protected bike lanes and intermittent bus-only lanes. The changes, which...
KPBS
Drought in San Diego County
San Diego County may not be immune from a punishing drought threatening the supply of Colorado River water. In other news, Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now closed, as part of a city effort to clear a homeless encampment. Plus, a flight carrying more than 100 rescued beagles arrived in El Cajon Wednesday.
San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd
SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
Comments / 2