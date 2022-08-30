Arrest warrants released shed light on Plymouth school officials' seeming unwillingness to contact DCF about sexual abuse allegations involving then-teacher

Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Man charged with speeding through construction zone in Plainville, nearly striking officer pleads guilty to unrelated charges
PLAINVILLE - A Hartford man who appeared headed for trial after being accused of speeding through a construction site in Plainville and nearly hitting a police officer in the process has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges. Junior Jumpp, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court on numerous pending...
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads not guilty to failing to appear again on case stemming from Plainville overdose that nearly turned fatal
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he failed to answer for a second time to drug charges connected to an overdose that nearly turned fatal. Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, entered his pleas during a hearing this week in...
Bristol Press
Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Michael Albarelli, 30, 71 Divinity St., Bristol, fourth-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny. Robert Steven Kevin Berube, 38, 213 Central St. Apt. 2N, Bristol, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Felicia Deroche, 34, 59 Burlington Ave. Apt. 26, Bristol, disorderly conduct, first-degree violate cond of release, second-degree threatening. Michael F. Lowery, 40,...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Stephen A. Johnson, 39, of 44 River St., Chester, was charged Aug. 25 with two counts of third degree burglary and two counts of second degree larceny.
Bristol Press
Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting
PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Ryan Schupp, 39, of 25 Peters Lane, North Haven, was charged Aug. 17 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Todd Andrew Whittaker, 55, of 701 Lakehouse Road, Naples, ME, was charged Aug. 21 with four counts of second degree failure to appear.
Bristol Press
Trash to Treasure brings gently used furniture, items to area residents
BRISTOL – The city’s Trash to Treasure event proved to be popular with area residents as dozens of individuals gathered hours before the event was held Saturday to stake their claims on furniture that might have otherwise been destroyed. At the public parking lot of Centre Square, off...
Bristol Press
CAGGIANO: New school year, new sneakers, and a new community theater
As another new school year begins here in Bristol, I want to wish all the students, teachers, school staff, and administrators a great year ahead. From freshly polished floors, a new first-day-of-school outfit, and a new pair of sneakers it gives one hope and a renewed energy for the possibilities that lay ahead.
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools Board of Education Republicans against recreational cannabis sales in city
BRISTOL – In advance of a public hearing set to debate the future of recreational cannabis sales in the city at the Bristol Ordinance Committee this Tuesday, the Republican Caucus of the Bristol Board of Education voiced its concern with the “unintended consequences” of such purchases. In...
Bristol Press
Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760 from the 2021 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant. With the grant, fire officials will take part in department-wide training efforts within the scope of National Fire Protection Association 1002: Fire Apparatus Driver and Operator Professional Qualifications. The department aims to train and certify available volunteer and career firefighters who meet prerequisites for a program to learn the latest in national standards, according to a statement.
Bristol Press
Southington Public Schools back in session
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Public Schools district is in session for another year. Parents, students, buses and educators all crowded outside DePaolo Middle School Thursday morning for a bustling but orderly transition back to academic life. Students crossed roads and dashed across sidewalks to reunite with friends and school books. In all appearances, it was another normal first day of school.
Bristol Press
FRIDAY FICKS: The dash between the years
A lifelong friend from Berlin died in June at the age of 59. A California resident at the time he passed away, his west coast memorial service has come and gone. His east coast memorial service will be held locally in a few weeks. I’m delivering the eulogy at the...
Bristol Press
Ferdinando Sesto
Ferdinando Sesto, 90, of Bristol, beloved husband of Virginia (Ferraro) Sesto, died on Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Ferdinando was born in Platania, Italy on March 25, 1932, and was a son of the late Francesco and Maria (Romano) Sesto. He was raised in Italy where he served with the Italian Navy. A Bristol resident since 1960, he worked for the former Bristol Brass and Accurate Forging retiring in 1996. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish devoted to St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
Bristol Press
Supply chain, elevated costs continuing to pose challenges for Bristol
BRISTOL – With supply chain and elevated costs continuing to pose challenges for the city, the Bristol Board of Finance noted that some construction projects may be held up due to an ongoing trend facing the country. “As long as we’re documenting it,” said Board of Finance Chair John...
Bristol Press
Author will discuss interesting, little known facts about Connecticut
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host author and travel writer Anastasia “Stasha” Healy Sept. 10 as she shares interesting and little known facts about the state from her book “Secret Connecticut: a Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.”. The free program will be held...
Bristol Press
Southington Librarian honored with award
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Librarian Lynn Pawloski has been honored with the 2022 Innovation in Outreach Programming Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. The award recognizes a library's achievement in planning and implementing an innovative and creative outreach program that has had a measurable impact on the...
Bristol Press
Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation holding event to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11
NEW BRITAIN – The anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is next weekend and the Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation has an event planned to remember those who lost their lives. “Since we were having our historical tours already that day, we thought it would be appropriate to remember...
Bristol Press
Prospect United Methodist Church holding benefit concert
BRISTOL – Prospect United Methodist Church is holding a benefit concert, featuring area faith-based band True North Rising, on Sept. 11. Luisa Gladu, of Prospect United Methodist Church, encouraged the community to come out for "some amazing Christian music" by True North Rising. Proceeds will support the local church.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a looks at Bob Freimuth
Congratulations to Bob Freimuth, whose 1999 baseball team will be inducted into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. A Bristol resident, Bob, and the team will be honored Oct. 22 at Hawk’s Landing in Southington. During Bob’s coaching tenure at Plainville High, his teams captured five state titles, four...
