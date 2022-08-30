Full List of Panthers Roster Moves from Cut Day
Carolina makes moves to trim the roster to 53.
The Carolina Panthers made several roster moves Tuesday to set the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Take a look at how they got there below.
Waived/cut
RB John Lovett
RB Spencer Brown
WR Brandon Zylstra
WR Ra'Shaun Henry
WR Keith Kirkwood
WR C.J. Saunders
WR Derek Wright
WR Charleston Rambo
TE Colin Thompson
OL Deonte Brown
OL Mike Horton
OL Sam Tecklenburg
DE Austin Larkin
DE Drew Jordan
DE Darryl Johnson
DT Frank Herron
LB Josh Watson
LB Arron Mosby
LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley
CB Madre Harper
CB Tae Hayes
CB Kalon Barnes
S Kenny Robinson
S Juston Burris
Placed on injured reserve
LB Julian Stanford
K Zane Gonzalez
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .
Comments / 0