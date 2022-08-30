Read full article on original website
WESH
Brevard officials project 400K people to return to Space Coast for Artemis launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic is expected to be an issue Saturday in Brevard County because of theArtemis 1 launch. Large crowds will gather up and down the Space Coast to witness history over the Labor Day holiday weekend. "You're looking at anywhere from 400,000 or more," Don Walker...
click orlando
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disappointed space aficionados hit the roads again after the second attempt to launch Artemis I, NASA’s mega moon rocket, was scrubbed Saturday. Brevard County officials prepared for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. The...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
WESH
Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The launch was planned for Monday morning. However, the launch was scrubbed due to technical issues. The engineering team was troubleshooting a bleed flow for Engine 3 on the core stage, and soon after, the launch was scrubbed.
mynews13.com
Space enthusiast camps out for a second time to watch Artemis I launch
Anticipation is growing among space fans as they wait to witness history and the launch of Artemis I this weekend — many for the second time this week. The Artemis I mission to the moon is scheduled to launch Saturday from the Space Coast. People started showing up at...
vieravoice.com
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd
Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
spacecoastdaily.com
BACK TO THE MOON: Countdown and Launch Operations Start in the Rocco A. Petrone Launch Control Center at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER FLORIDA – We’re going back to the Moon but the countdown and launch operations start here, in the Rocco A. Petrone Launch Control Center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Engineers control many activities preparing NASA’s Space Launch System and NASA’s...
vieravoice.com
Independent seniors quickly fill Buena Vida cottages
Leonard A. Zeiler, 90, decided to downsize from living alone in a four-bedroom, four-bath house, and Buena Vida’s cottages were his perfect option. “It was just too large. After my wife died, I looked around and decided that apartment living wasn’t for me. This was the perfect size with no maintenance, all new and the people are all my age.”
click orlando
Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
spacecoastliving.com
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
New Space-Themed Nightclub, Bar & Restaurant To Open in Cocoa Beach
The Cocoa Beach location will be the restaurant’s debut
