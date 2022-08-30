ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

The Associated Press

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there’s been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Long lines have formed each day for limited supplies of bottled water at distribution sites. Restaurant owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems “are making it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.” Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water in the past month. “I love doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I just — I hate dealing with the problems.”
Mississippi Link

Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top

Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
WJTV 12

Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
Jackson, Mississippi, to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely

(Reuters) - Jackson, Mississippi, will go without reliable drinking water indefinitely, officials said on Monday, after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the...
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
WLBT

Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
WJTV 12

Former Jackson Public Works director reassigned to new role

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Public Works director has been reassigned to a new role. Marlin King, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that as of Tuesday, August 30, he is the deputy director of the Public Works Department. He said the new role has to do more with administrative duties. This comes after Governor Tate […]
WJTV 12

IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
