oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Restaurant manager details impact of the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi
Green Ghost Tacos has gone more than 35 days without running water. Manager Ashley Hughes joins...
Jackson, Mississippi, residents told to shower with mouths closed as water treatment plant repairs continue on Day 4 of water shortage
As Mississippi's capital city entered a fourth day on Thursday with little or no water flowing from faucets, authorities were scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued by decades of deferred maintenance back online.
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has gotten so bad, the city temporarily ran out of bottled water to give to residents
Recent torrential rain coupled with years of water system issues have resulted in a crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, where the city doesn't have enough water to fight fires, flush toilets or even hand out to residents in need.
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there’s been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Long lines have formed each day for limited supplies of bottled water at distribution sites. Restaurant owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems “are making it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.” Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water in the past month. “I love doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I just — I hate dealing with the problems.”
Mississippi Link
Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top
Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
WLBT
Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he and Gov. Tate Reeves are unified in their effort to restore water to the tens of thousands of customers impacted by the city’s latest water crisis, despite not appearing with him at press conferences on Monday and Tuesday.
AOL Corp
Jackson, Mississippi, to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely
(Reuters) - Jackson, Mississippi, will go without reliable drinking water indefinitely, officials said on Monday, after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the...
MSNBC
Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
Restaurant owner wants leaders held responsible for Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis continues to impact the local economy. Many restaurants in the city are losing money trying to make up for the lack of water. An on-going issue with seemingly no end in sight. Chef Derek Emerson, the owner of Walker’s Drive In, said his Jackson location […]
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
WLBT
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director says he has been reassigned, amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. “He asked me to come in and...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: Morgan & Morgan along with Hinds County Sheriff hosting water & supplies giveaway
JACKSON, Miss. — Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones along with Morgan & Morgan's Disaster Response Team will be handing out water and supplies Wednesday at noon. Those affected by the Jackson water emergency can go to Cade Chapel M.B. Church at 1000 West Ridgeway St at noon. In addition...
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency. Neither of the plant's main pumps were working, with just one...
Former Jackson Public Works director reassigned to new role
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Public Works director has been reassigned to a new role. Marlin King, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that as of Tuesday, August 30, he is the deputy director of the Public Works Department. He said the new role has to do more with administrative duties. This comes after Governor Tate […]
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking water...
WLBT
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County grand jury has indicted William Ervin Edwards, the man whose social media personas include “The Cipher” and Napoleon, for first-degree murder in the May shooting death of a community activist. Specifically, the 55-year-old Edwards faces one count of first-degree murder by...
IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
