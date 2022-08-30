Port Richey residents want permanent fix soon, say pump doesn’t help stop flooding on Westport Drive

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
Announcing The Grand Opening of The Grand Oasis Banquet & Event Center in New Port Richey
According to the latest report, The Grand Oasis, the renowned banquet and event center has recently opened its new event venue in New Port Richey. The team at Grand Oasis looks forward to making the venue a memorable one for the people who celebrate special occasions with them. New Port...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hole opening causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 19
Drivers heading north on U.S. 19 through a portion of Crystal River will find a lane closure that could last into next week. John McShaffrey, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said Friday the right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound U.S. 19 between West Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice.
Beach Beacon
As Pinellas beaches erode, a long-promised fix slips out of reach
Bill Queen is desperate for sand. The mayor of North Redington Beach has seen the shore shrink steadily over the past few years as the Gulf of Mexico creeps closer to lines of blue cabanas. “Our lifeblood is the sand,” he said. Yet it’s washing away. In June,...
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suncoastnews.com
Florida Avenue to close east of Alt US-19 In Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Beginning early morning Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound and westbound Florida Avenue wd close to the east of Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) for approximately four days, weather permitting. All motorists traveling east and west on Florida Avenue will detour around the work zone using 11th Street,...
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
‘I heard the crashing’: Storm, possible brief tornado damage homes in Manatee County
Residents in Manatee County spent Friday evening cleaning up after storms moved through the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several traffic lights out of service in Downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heads up, drivers. There are several traffic lights out of service Friday in Downtown St. Pete. Lights are out from 3rd Street to MLK Street and from 3rd Avenue North to 11th Avenue North, the St. Petersburg Police Department wrote in a tweet. Police also...
Spring Hill Man Killed In Pasco County Crash
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 79-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash that happened around 10:50 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a van northbound on US-41 when at the intersection of Bowman road, a
hernandosun.com
Body found behind Jericho Road plaza in Spring Hill
A body has been found behind the Jericho Road Ministries Thrift Store on Commercial way in Spring Hill. The body was found near a pond approximately 400 feet into a wooded area behind the plaza. Two neighbors of the area made the discovery but did not know the individual. At...
Tampa Police Department Launches Labor Day Operation “The Heat Is On”
TAMPA, Fla. – In anticipation of more motorists and boaters in Tampa for the extended Labor Day weekend, the Tampa Police Department is launching an enforcement operation dubbed “The Heat is On.” Holiday celebrations combined with larger crowds often comes with an increased risk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Health Officials Issues Blue-Green Algae Bloom Caution
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has issued a caution for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Three Sisters Spring canal between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue. This is in response to a water sample
SUV hits, kills pedestrian in Pinellas County
A Palm Harbor man died early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
ABC Action News
Circle K drops fuel prices 40 cents per gallon for 3 hours on Thursday only
TAMPA, Fla. — Circle K is dropping fuel prices by 40 cents per gallon for a three-hour window on Thursday evening. The "fuel day" will take place at over 3,600 Circle K branded fuel locations across the U.S. The fuel sale will only take place from 4-7 p.m., local...
hernandosun.com
No injuries reported in vehicle fire
At approximately 3:00 on September 3, 2022, The Hernando Sun encountered a vehicle on fire off of Jacqueline road. The occupants of the vehicle escaped the blaze, which was extinguished in minutes when the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services team arrived at the scene.
hernandosun.com
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
fox13news.com
New Tampa reality show is latest example of Bay Area’s flourishing film industry
TAMPA, Fla. - From ‘Selling Tampa’ on Netflix to Hallmark movies, the Bay Area keeps growing in popularity with the film industry. There’s a new reality television series called ‘Meet My Abuela’ that filmed around the Bay Area this year, and tourism leaders plan to share a preview of the new show later this month.
Beach Beacon
Rift between restaurant owners, employees rattles Dunedin’s hospitality community
DUNEDIN — A new method of paying restaurant workers has rattled the tight-knight hospitality community in downtown Dunedin, as a handful of former Black Pearl employees staged a protest in front of the upscale eatery to bring awareness to the issue. In addition to the Aug. 26 protest, owners...
Comments / 1