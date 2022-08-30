Read full article on original website
Related
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Comments / 0