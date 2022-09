ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.

