Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
U.S Pilot Threatens To Crash Plane Into Supermarket Residents Evacuated
U.S Pilot Threatens To Crash Plane Into Supermarket Residents Evacuated
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Florida Residents Push Back On Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban
Florida Residents Push Back On Town's Beach Umbrella Ban.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Mississippi murder suspect sought in Alabama carjacking
Mississippi murder suspect sought in Alabama carjacking.
CBS News
Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Injuries, Destruction Reported in Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
Injuries, Destruction Reported in Mill Fire in Siskiyou County.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Mass. family’s porch | Boston News
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Mass. family's porch.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Winsome Sears Torches Democrats: Wrong On ‘The New Brown V. Board Of Education Fight’
Winsome Sears Torches Democrats: Wrong On 'The New Brown V. Board Of Education Fight'.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Wife Claims Domestic Violence in Deadly Crime Spree Across Las Vegas Area, Arizona
Wife Claims Domestic Violence in Deadly Crime Spree Across Las Vegas Area, Arizona.
fox5dc.com
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Daytime Mass Shooting in West Baltimore
Six injured, one killed after shooters exit vehicle, open fire on group of men in Park Heights
Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School
A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.
Man from Maryland killed in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing happened Thursday night, September 1, according to a police report.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley
High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley.
FOXBusiness
Uber driver shot at during attempted Washington, DC carjacking: report
An Uber driver says he was shot at late Monday night during an attempted carjacking involving four people who appeared to be juveniles, a report says. One suspect is now in custody following the incident that allegedly unfolded around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, in the southeastern part of the city, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday.
fox5dc.com
Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was...
fox5dc.com
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
Police in DC work shootings in Northeast, Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue Northeast, according to a Tweet.
fox5dc.com
Uber driver shot at during attempted carjacking in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - An Uber driver says he was shot at during an attempted carjacking overnight in Southeast D.C. Authorities say the driver was picking up a passenger in the 4400 block of 3rd Street around 10 p.m. when four people, who all appeared to be juveniles, approached his vehicle. Police...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more sup
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more sup.
