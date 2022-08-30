ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
CBS News

Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Injuries, Destruction Reported in Mill Fire in Siskiyou County

Injuries, Destruction Reported in Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School

A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOXBusiness

Uber driver shot at during attempted Washington, DC carjacking: report

An Uber driver says he was shot at late Monday night during an attempted carjacking involving four people who appeared to be juveniles, a report says. One suspect is now in custody following the incident that allegedly unfolded around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, in the southeastern part of the city, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Uber driver shot at during attempted carjacking in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - An Uber driver says he was shot at during an attempted carjacking overnight in Southeast D.C. Authorities say the driver was picking up a passenger in the 4400 block of 3rd Street around 10 p.m. when four people, who all appeared to be juveniles, approached his vehicle. Police
WASHINGTON, DC

