Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
The Independent

South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments

A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
