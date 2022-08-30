ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Adopts LAPD's Military Equipment Policy

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday adopted the Los Angeles Police Department's military equipment-use policy, in accordance with state legislation intended to increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement.

The ordinance, coming before the council Tuesday for second consideration, passed 11-3, with Council Members Mike Bonin, Nithya Raman and Marqueece Harris-Dawson dissenting. The mayor will also have to sign off on the ordinance.

The council voted 9-3 earlier this month for the city attorney to prepare an ordinance, but asked to amend language regarding mutual aid requests. The amendment ensures that during situations where outside law enforcement agencies are assisting in Los Angeles, the LAPD's police chief would remain in command of those officers.

The updated report passed through both the Board of Police Commissioners and the Public Safety Committee.

The item was pursuant to Assembly Bill 481, which was passed last year in response to the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The legislation requires all law enforcement agencies in California to establish and publish policies governing the use of military equipment.

The policies must be approved by the City Council, and agencies must publish annual public reports on using and acquiring military equipment beginning next year.

The council moved forward with implementing the ordinance earlier this month over objections from a few council members and activists who raised concerns about the LAPD's proposed report. Bonin, Raman and Harris-Dawson had previously voted against the item, with Bonin and Raman citing what they viewed as vague or sufficient language in the report.

