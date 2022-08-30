Read full article on original website
When does Part II of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass release?
Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is here, or at least its first half. Valve is applying a different release schedule for this year’s battle pass, dividing it into two parts. Though most of the new content arrived with the first part, there’s still a lot to unlock in the battle pass that will become available with part two. An arcana, new immortal skins, and even taunts will be locked until Part II starts.
The International 2022 hits $3 million prize pool, but Dota 2 fans aren’t happy with battle pass content
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally over and fans are already snapping it up, which has seen The International 11’s prize pool shoot up to $3 million within just a handful of hours. But, that current layout of content and how Valve is structuring both the battle pass and its feed into that prize pool has left fans feeling an early sense of dread.
Everything coming in Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is following a different release approach. For the first time ever, Valve divided the 2022 battle pass into two parts. The first chapter of the battle pass was released on Sept. 1, and players will have to wait for after The International for Part II.
Dota 2 caster said ‘battle pass’ 16,905 times on Twitch to summon its release
Dota 2 fans have patiently waited for The International 2022 battle pass to be released for months. It finally happened on Sep. 1, and nobody wanted it more than beloved caster Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt. In a bid to will its release into existence, TeaGuvnor committed himself to the...
The black goo from Fortnite’s Chapter 3, season 4 teaser is showing up on the island
There are just over two weeks until the start of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, and it looks spookier than ever. According to different leaks, it looks like there will be some form of dark goo that will show up around the island. As it turns out, this goo might have already started appearing in places like Spawn Island.
Best MTG Rare and Mythic Rare Limited Draft bombs in Dominaria United
Know the bombs that support multiple archetypes. A flexible Magic: The Gathering Limited format in Dominaria United contains several Rare and Mythic Rare bombs that will help define the Limited formats meta. Rare and Mythic Rare bombs can tend to take over a Limited format. This isn’t the case with...
How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?
The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate. Accounts...
Crowd control in League of Legends: All types and effects
In League of Legends, hundreds of abilities can affect other units with crowd control effects, also known as CC. Crowd control effects will reduce the amount of control that the targeted unit will have on its ability to move, attack, cast spells, or reduce items, to varying degrees. With hundreds...
How to challenge a character to a Duel in Fortnite
Dueling is a fun mechanic that allows players to loot rare loot in Fortnite. In previous seasons, Fortnite fans were able to defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta, and Epic Games can also introduce challenges that require players to try the Dueling mechanic versus NPCs. Another Dueling challenge was introduced during...
Is the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass worth it?
There are always levels to a Dota 2 battle pass, both literally and metaphorically. Most of the time, the levels players actually care about involve how deep the content rabbit hole goes in regards to which Arcana, exclusive item sets, new features, and game modes are added as part of the battle pass. Content is king, and if it isn’t there, a portion of the playerbase might just decide to skip purchasing even the base battle pass.
The 10 best Overwatch skins of all time
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been six years since Overwatch launched. Over the years, it’s gained a huge amount of cosmetic items, as any good live service game should. From Summer Games to Winter Wonderland to the myriad number of challenges the game has seen, there are skins for just about every occasion scattered across the game’s roster.
VALORANT’s extended soundtrack is wasted without one key feature
The extended VALORANT soundtrack is one of the most impressive and well-thought-out aspects of Riot Games’ exceptionally popular first-person shooter. The VALORANT soundtrack has instantly recognizable beats and tracks, special occasion bangers, and even authentic music inspired by the locations the game’s maps take influence from. The music...
Domina developer posts transphobic patch notes on Steam, mentions Keffals
The gaming community often gets a bad rep due to the amount of hate and bigotry that some gamers have for people who aren’t like them. The latest unfortunate example comes from the developer behind Domina has gone on a hateful bender on Steam, even harassing a transgender Twitch streamer.
Halo Infinite season 3 launch delayed and split-screen co-op canceled, but Forge beta is coming soon
Halo Infinite fans who’ve been patiently waiting for the Forge will be happy to know that the beta is coming soon, but unfortunately, other content and features are being delayed or outright canceled. In a Sept. 1 update post, 343 announced that the start of Season Three: Echoes Within...
Dota 2 caster repeating ‘battle pass’ live on Twitch until Valve releases the 2022 battle pass
Valve announced that Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass will be released on Sept. 1. Dota 2 fans naturally expected to wake up to a battle pass release but were left empty-handed, hence the uprising within the community. Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt, a Dota 2 caster, decided to support the many waiting for Valve by going live on Twitch and repeating the word “battle pass” until it officially gets released.
When does Razor Arcana release in Dota 2?
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass came to an end on Sept. 1. The pass was delivered with a medium-sized patch containing arcanas, immortals, and various cosmetics. The news of the battle pass spread like wildfire, and Dota 2’s player count surged to levels it hasn’t seen since 2020.
Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 teaser might have leaked early
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games around, constantly introducing new ways to surprise and challenge its players inside the battle royale. As a constantly evolving platform, many players are eager to learn as much about the next update as possible. In that vein, a new Fortnite image was posted to the Nintendo eShop earlier this morning.
League of Legends fan art shows off what Star Guardian Vex could look like
Buru Art, a freelance digital artist hoping to one day become part of the visual Riot Games team, showcased their latest splash art concept for Star Guardian Vex on Reddit. As a regular Vex lover and enjoyer, Buru Art was unhappy with the only available Vex skin, Dawnbringer Vex. Seeing the Star Guardian event as an excellent opportunity to once again display mastery of digital art, Buru Art imagined Star Guardian Vex from scratch and stunned the entire League subreddit with a rich color palette, level of detail, and imaginativeness.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ARM’
Wordle is versatile and surprises players with his ways of having fun with him, whether alone or with friends. There are many players who don’t care much about stats and scores, just playing casually when they have time. While others just enjoy creating new strategies and researching new ways to beat Wordle every day.
Cavern Crawl in Dota 2 explained
Purchasing tiers isn’t the only way to unlock them in Dota 2 battle passes. After acquiring the battle pass, players will be presented with multiple ways to increase their battle pass level. From challenges to wagering on matches, there are quite a few ways to grind battle pass levels.
