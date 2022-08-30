Raiders Release Cornerback Darius Phillips

The Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Darius Phillips after a below average preseason display.

Among the Las Vegas Raiders' cuts on Tuesday was cornerback Darius Phillips, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Raiders signed the DB back on March 17, the day after free agency started.

Phillips produced nothing more than a decent showing in three of the team's four preseason contests.

He notched four tackles in the Raiders' Hall of Fame Game win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The total was the team's second-most on the night.

Phillips would record the second-most Raiders tackles (three) once again the following week in the team's victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

He turned around to have a much less impactful performance against the Miami Dolphins the next week, recording just one tackle in Las Vegas' narrow 15-13 win on the road.

Prior to joining the Raiders in free agency, Phillips had spent four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, Phillips registered 22 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, and two punt returns for a total of 24 yards in 15 games. He had made one start for the team that season.

The following year, the cornerback saw action in just eight games, having tallied five tackles, four interceptions, seven passes defensed, and three punt returns.

Phillips returned to have a much better third year when he made eight starts in 12 games. He totaled 38 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, and 12 passes defensed.

In his final season with Cincinnati, the DB took a step backward as he did not make a single start in 12 games. He recorded just eight tackles and two passes defensed while returning 25 punts for a total of 177 yards and eight kicks for a total of 169 yards.

He did not play in the Bengals' final four regular season games or in the entirety of their playoff run.

Phillips played college ball at Western Michigan, where he set an FBS record of 12 career runbacks and tied the FBS record of five career pick sixes.

He earned MAC Special Teams Player of the Year honors in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

