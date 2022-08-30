TrueCrimeTuesday - Death Valley's Devils Hole

Photo: Getty Images

For this week's #TrueCrime Tuesday Gary & Shannon dive in the mystery of The Devils Hole and the tragedy it holds within. The Devils Hole is a detached from Death Valley National Park and is habitat for the only naturally occurring population of the endangered Devils Hole Pupfish. In the summer of 1965 a group of kids from Las Vegas made some bad choices and found one of the rarest animals on Earth the Devils Hole pupfish.

“It’s beautiful in there. It goes straight down 160 feet, like a pipe, then opens into a room,” the explorer told reporters in 1965. “I dived to 315 feet, maybe it’s a record, I don’t know, but at the end of the tube it opens again into something else. We don’t know what the next room is, or if it’s a room at all. It’s like infinity.”

The diver called the rocky walls inside the cavern the most beautiful stone he had ever seen. “Greens. Blues, so blue, they are nearly white. Quartz. Bronze colors, every color in the rainbow,” he said. “There’s nothing to be afraid of, except panic and stupidity."

Read More Here