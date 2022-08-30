Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro marks the death of an era (for the better)
Debuting in 2006, the DeathAdder remains, according to Razer, "The world's best-selling gaming mouse." When I heard rumblings that Razer was redesigning it, I had visions of Ford releasing a revamped Mustang or Coke debuting a new take on its eponymous cola. That's the level of risk Razer was accepting by tinkering with a mouse that played a massive part in the success the company now enjoys.
ZDNet
Gaming mechanical keyboards: How to choose and are they really worth it?
Gaming mechanical keyboards are known for being more precise, long-wearing, and may be more comfortable to use over long periods as they may require less pressure from your fingers to spring. When it comes to gaming, precision and speed are everything -- and so it's no wonder many gamers will opt to go mechanical if they can.
ZDNet
Amazfit GTR 4 hands-on review: An industry-first GPS system for $199
Wearables continue to be released at a pace that requires me to grow additional arms to test them all and the quality continues to impress. I've spent several days with the new Amazfit GTR 4 and will continue to put it through its paces. It's a rather stunning fitness-focused smartwatch that offers a lot and lasts for a couple of weeks while being priced at just $199.99.
ZDNet
Skip the eye strain and get one of these curved monitors for your office
Curved monitors have taken off in popularity as of late, and it is easy to see why. A curved monitor not only provides more viewing area but it also can improve your health, too. In fact, ResearchGate reports that a Harvard Medical School study found curved monitors are better at reducing eyestrain and blurred vision and improving focus compared to regular monitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Ditch the AirPods and get a portable speaker instead: Our top picks
They say music can heal the soul, but first, you need the right speaker. With today's busy lifestyle, we do not always have the time to anchor ourselves to a stereo, so instead, anchor your speaker to yourself while you go about your day with a portable speaker. We've compiled...
ZDNet
Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank, hands on: A versatile and portable charger for multiple devices
Baseus calls the $100 Blade 100W Power Bank 'notebook thin'. That depends on your notebook -- at 18mm (0.7in.), it's thinner than a Surface Book or Surface Laptop Studio, but quite a bit thicker than a MacBook Air or Surface Laptop. Still, it's thinner than other battery banks we've tested,...
ZDNet
Meet Sony Xperia 5 IV: The content-creating, compact phone of your dreams
For the past few days I have had the opportunity to spend focused time with Sony Alpha cameras and Xperia smartphones, including about 45 minutes with a prototype of the new Xperia 5 IV that you can now pre-order from Sony. This flagship model debuts at just under $1,000, which is easier to justify than the $1,599.99 price of the Xperia I IV that is finally starting to ship soon in the US.
ZDNet
A good gaming desk can help level-up your skills, so we found the top setups
If you're a keen gamer, setting up a dedicated space to enjoy the latest title can upgrade your experience, especially if you invest in a top-notch gaming desk. To fully immerse yourself, especially on a PC, you need space to set up peripherals, including your mouse, keyboard, headset rack, speakers and maybe multiple monitor stands, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Need tunes for your camping trip? Bose's Bluetooth speaker is 39% off
Whether you're going on a final camping trip before the grounds start to shutter or just hosting an outdoor family gathering this weekend, the Bose SoundLink Color II speaker can help keep the music going – and it's on sale right now for the lowest price ever. Usually the Bluetooth wireless speaker retails for $129, but the price has dropped to only $79 – a 39% discount.
ZDNet
Hisense's 65-inch 4K UHD Google TV just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon
Been eyeing a new TV this Labor Day? Hisense just made it cheaper to get a top quality model for under $1,000. Right now, if you add it to your Amazon cart, you can score the U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K smart TV for only $949, saving you $450. This...
ZDNet
Philips Hue deal: White and color smart bulbs just dropped 56% on Amazon
Until I installed the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED smart bulbs in my apartment, I didn't know how awesome lighting could actually be. Now that I have them in my home, I can't imagine going back to regular bulbs. While they can run fairly expensive, right now, you can get them on sale for only $79, saving you 41% on these smart bulbs.
ZDNet
Got neck pain? Elevate your computer with our favorite monitor stands
A monitor stand can be a great, affordable tool to create a more ergonomic setup at your work desk. By raising your screen to eye level, monitor stands reduce strain on your neck and shoulders during long hours at the office. Some stands and risers also double as organizers, with...
ZDNet
Save $110 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at Amazon
Amazon has slashed the price of a high-end Samsung tablet by $110, but don't expect stocks to last that long. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet normally retails for around $529. For now, you can enjoy a 21% discount on the device, bringing the price down to $419. The...
ZDNet
Former Windows user experience chief has issues with the Windows 11 Start menu
Jensen Harris, the former director of user experience (UX) at Microsoft, has taken issue with the design of Windows 11's Start menu – the flagship of Microsoft's UX. Harris, who played a key role in the design of the Windows 8 Start menu with touch-friendly tiles, reckons the Windows 11 Start menu has confusing elements and distractions and even makes it look like his PC is "infected by a virus."
ZDNet
How to use the Quick Note app in MacOS Monterey
MacOS Monterey introduced many new features that help make your experience as productive and efficient as possible. Even the simplest task gets a very handy tweak to improve its efficiency. That task is note-taking. Let's face it, we all need to jot down notes. Once upon a time that meant...
ZDNet
Is the $299 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G the flagship killer of 2022?
Samsung's Galaxy A lineup of smartphones has never been about the glitz and glamour. Instead, they're just well-rounded, thoughtfully assembled handsets that deliver most of what the more-expensive phones offer -- for a fraction of the cost. That holds true with the newly released Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The device...
ZDNet
The $499 2022 Motorola Edge is officially available from T-Mobile
A couple of weeks ago, I flew out to New York to the 2022 Motorola Edge smartphone. At the time, Motorola didn't have any available information about the phone other than that it would be available directly from T-Mobile for $498in the coming weeks. For those intrigued by the sub-$500...
ZDNet
Nostalgic? These instant cameras print tangible photos in seconds
Even though it's 2022, we still seem to be nostalgic for the technologies of our past. Despite our modern devices and technologies, we keep returning to the classics, such as flip phones, retro gaming consoles, or instant cameras. The instant camera is a product of the early 1900s that has...
ZDNet
Save 20% on a LogicLike Brain Games and Tricky Puzzles subscription
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Learning new things is always easier when it's fun, no matter what age. And now, you can make learning fun for your kids with a lifetime subscription to LogicLike.
Comments / 0