22 WSBT
Future of Potawatomi Pool undecided, repairs will cost millions
South Bend, Ind. — Fixing an iconic South Bend Public Pool now has a price tag, and it’s a big one. A study shows it will cost millions to repair the Potawatomi Park Pool. There was a recent report that showed the details of this estimate. According to...
22 WSBT
City of South Bend plans for future, looking for community input
South Bend, Ind. — The city of South Bend is already planning for the year 2045. Thursday kicked off the first of many events the city plans to host, asking for community input on what direction the city needs to go on certain issues. The goal was to find out what people are passionate about.
22 WSBT
Gas prices around South Bend lower Labor Day weekend than most of the summer
Good news for those travelling in and out of South Bend this weekend, as gas prices are cheaper for Labor Day weekend than they were the majority of the summer. Nationally, the average gallon of gas is at its lowest since mid-June. The South Bend area's average price for a gallon of fuel is just under thirty cents higher than the national average, and about 25 cents higher than it was two weeks ago; but, Labor Day weekend prices are still lower than what the area saw for most of the summer. From early June to mid July, the average cost for a gallon of fuel in and around South Bend was at least $4.70, with the national average topping five dollars per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
WNDU
Ribbon cutting held for new distribution center in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City officials are celebrating the grand opening of the GAF Distribution Center. It will help the company get more products out quicker across the region. Even though it’s been open since November, city leaders and GAF representatives cut the ribbon on the new facility...
fox32chicago.com
Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water
GARY, Ind. - Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend. Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and...
22 WSBT
Labor Day marks end of lifeguard season for many Lake Michigan beaches
It's the holiday weekend and many will be taking advantage of the unofficial end of summer. Law enforcement is expecting big crowds at Lake Michigan beaches. For many lifeguards, this weekend is their last shift. But some beaches won't have any lifeguards at all. It’s the time many of our...
WNDU
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
abc57.com
South Bend announces trash schedule for Labor Day week
The city of South Bend will be delaying trash and yard waste pickup service by one day next week for the Labor Day holiday. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, September 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup. Tuesday, September 6: Trash...
22 WSBT
Marshall County's 56th annual Blueberry Festival is here!
The festival is usually held over Labor Day Weekend and it's considered Indiana’s largest 4-day festival!. If you want to go here are the hours, Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 9pm, and Monday: 9am - 6pm. You can watch more about the festival above. For additional information you can...
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
2 critically injured in 3 Kalamazoo shootings
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Friday night was a busy one for Kalamazoo police, with officers responding to three separate shootings across the city, two of which caused serious injuries. At about 8:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
abc57.com
Berrien County teachers awarded classroom mini grants
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien Community Foundation awarded grants to 18 teachers in Berrien County to help fund special projects in their classrooms. Each of the 18 teachers were given up to $500 through Golden Acorn Classroom Mini Grants. Grant money will be used for things like athletic equipment...
22 WSBT
Aim to get outside at St. Patrick's Park
South Bend — Many chances to shoot your shot at St. Patrick's Park to get outdoors. Staff at the park are getting ready to hold archery lessons for a small, registered group. They'll provide the targets, and equipment like bow and arrow. It is $12 to register and if...
abc57.com
Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: Man swerving to avoid semi truck results in crash on I-94
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - A crash on eastbound I-94, just outside Kalamazoo, hospitalized a Saginaw man Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3:30 when the driver of a black Mercury swerved to avoid a semi truck that entered their lane. Police said the driver of the Mercury lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and struck the cement median.
abc57.com
Family of 12-year-old Rio Allred sues Elkhart school district for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The family of Rio Allred has filed a lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death, violating Title IX and violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The family alleging students harassed Rio because of her hair loss and sexual orientation....
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
