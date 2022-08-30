Good news for those travelling in and out of South Bend this weekend, as gas prices are cheaper for Labor Day weekend than they were the majority of the summer. Nationally, the average gallon of gas is at its lowest since mid-June. The South Bend area's average price for a gallon of fuel is just under thirty cents higher than the national average, and about 25 cents higher than it was two weeks ago; but, Labor Day weekend prices are still lower than what the area saw for most of the summer. From early June to mid July, the average cost for a gallon of fuel in and around South Bend was at least $4.70, with the national average topping five dollars per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

