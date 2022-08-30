Read full article on original website
Six artists exhibit their points of view at New Hope Arts
The 8th annual Points of View Art Show and Sale, featuring six local artists, will be presented during the weekend of Sept. 9 to 11. This year, the show will be located at New Hope Arts Center at 2 Stockton Ave., New Hope. The show opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and continues from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
Tom Goss and de Roche to perform at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
Nationally known musicians Tom Goss and de Roche will perform at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 10 Chapel Road, New Hope (Solebury Township), in their Double Trouble Tour at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Three award-winning musicians blend their sounds and perspectives, to create a new supergroup, and a powerful,...
Robert R. Forbes
Robert R. Forbes of New Hope, Pa., passed away at his residence on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Known to most as Bob, Uncle Bob, or Bob the Cop, he was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Nathaniel and Elizabeth (Rupp) Forbes. Bob was a lifelong resident of Solebury Township and New Hope Borough, Pa.
Much-loved pottery teacher John Fulwood dies after battle with ALS
Master potter John Fulwood, 68, the former owner of Kissimmee River Pottery in Flemington, N.J., has died. The much-loved pottery teacher and gallery owner’s ability to create beautiful pottery and teach others his craft was halted by the quick progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Fulwood, who had returned...
Happy to Be Here: Film festival joins New Hope’s successes
For more than a hundred years New Hope has been an incubator, a place where untried creative people come to nurture their arts. That’s what Doug Whipple knew when he started the New Hope Film Festival. Although he was raised in Bucks County he’d lived around the country and abroad for a few years but he had an idea and he executed it in Bucks County. Starting with few resources, he announced he would invite film-makers to compete in his fledgling competition.
From the Underground: Segregated Summers, 1958
I recalled some childhood memories after reading the articles about Fanny Chapman Pool – “Fanny Chapman Pool marks 95th anniversary” and “At Age 95 Chapman Pool still one of the coolest places in Doylestown.”. Fanny Chapman is where I learned how to swim and gathered the...
St. Paul’s UCC dedicates Sellersville’s newest Little Library
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (UCC), located at 104 Green St., Sellersville, officially opened its Little Garden Library with a ribbon cutting and dedication service on Sunday, Aug. 21. The “take a book, share a book” community library box is part of the national and international Little Free...
Perkasie Historical Society sets fall programs
The Perkasie Historical Society has announced its fall dinner programs:. “Stay Home and Be Home,” early settlers stories from Revolutionary soldiers by Colleen Algeo, Tuesday, Sept. 6;. “Slavery in Pennsylvania and the Underground Railroad in Upper Bucks,” by Jack Shick of Quakertown Historical Society, Tuesday, Oct. 4;. “The...
Temple Judea to host two open houses in September
Temple Judea of Bucks County, a Reform synagogue in Furlong, will host two Open Houses in September that will provide the community with an opportunity to tour the synagogue and meet the rabbi, religious school director, and teachers. The first Open House will be held from 6 p.m. to 8...
Mark Wetmore
“Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.” — Theodore Roosevelt. A proud graduate of the CB West (’73), Mark attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a degree in criminal justice in 1977. Mark realized his dream of becoming a police officer in 1978 with the Doylestown Township Police Department; he would go on to protect and serve the greater Doylestown community over the next 38 years, until his retirement at the conclusion of 2015. Sincerely enjoying the opportunity to engage with the Doylestown community directly, Mark achieved the rank of sergeant in 1983, and “Sgt. Friendly” contentedly supported his family of squads for the remainder of his career. Mark was blessed to have so many of his colleagues turn into dear friends.
Joseph F. Sivel Sr.
Joseph F. Sivel Sr. of Doylestown, Pa., peacefully passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa. He was 79. Born in East Germantown, Pa., to the late Francis T. and Grace L. (Ward) Sivel. Joe resided in Doylestown Pa., for the past 35 years.
St. Luke’s Penn Foundation hosts Recovery Is for Everyone walk
St. Luke’s Penn Foundation will host its first Recovery Is for Everyone Walk in celebration of National Recovery Month 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Recovery Month is a national observance to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and to celebrate the people who recover. It also serves to reduce the stigma and misconceptions that cloud public understanding of these diseases, potentially discouraging people from seeking help.
AOY Art Center slates members show and festival on farm
The public is invited to view the newest collection of original art by AOY Art Center member artists at the Members Show opening to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Visitors will see landscapes of the Bucks County countryside, abstracts, inspirational figurative works and still lifes....
Council Rock North Marching Band unleashes “Unbridled”
The award-winning Council Rock North Marching Band is saddling up for a busy season this fall, performing its show “Unbridled” at football games and competitions through early November. As described on the music arranger’s website, “Unbridled” is a celebration of equestrian culture and the free spirit of horses....
Gen. Smedley Butler, although we’d like to claim him, did not live in Bucks
All the while reading John Harding’s column (Aug. 18) I was waiting in vain for the words that told me where in Bucks County Gen. Smedley Butler may have lived. So when I turned to the internet for the answer, across many articles, I could not find any reference linking Butler to Bucks.
America needs good newspapers, in print and online
I am so impressed with the Bucks County Herald, and thinking about that now that I’m not always living here, it occurred to me that the Herald is about the only American regional newspaper I know of that has actually gotten better in this century. And man, does America...
Robert A. Ainey
Robert A. Ainey, 73, of New Hope, Pa., died at his home on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Robert was born on July 30,1949 in Northeastern, Pa., where he grew up. He received a full Senatorial Scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated “magna cum laude” in May 1971.
Doylestown-based video production business TebWeb Innovationsnow offers cinema-level film production
TebWeb Innovations is the brainchild of Thomas Brunt, a nearly life-long resident of Doylestown who has had a varied career in many aspects of television and video production, now passing 35 years. Prior to taking TebWeb Innovations full time in 2021, Brunt worked for a mobile broadcast production company, serving...
Bucks Mummers band celebrates with the Phillies
The Phillies held Mummers Night Aug. 24 in celebration of the group and its New Year’s Parade tradition. Thirty percent of Phillies ticket sales went to the Mummers clubs, which now fund the annual parade themselves after the city of Philadelphia stopped offering prize money a number of years ago.
Doylestown Arts Festival fast approaching
Excitement is growing, as Doylestown prepares for the 31st Doylestown Arts Festival on Sept. 10 and 11. What began in 1991 with a handful of exhibitors organized by a small group of arts-devoted volunteers, is now a highly anticipated event that fills the borough’s streets with the juried work of more than 150 artists, live music, interactive demonstrations and much fun.
