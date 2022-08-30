“Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.” — Theodore Roosevelt. A proud graduate of the CB West (’73), Mark attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a degree in criminal justice in 1977. Mark realized his dream of becoming a police officer in 1978 with the Doylestown Township Police Department; he would go on to protect and serve the greater Doylestown community over the next 38 years, until his retirement at the conclusion of 2015. Sincerely enjoying the opportunity to engage with the Doylestown community directly, Mark achieved the rank of sergeant in 1983, and “Sgt. Friendly” contentedly supported his family of squads for the remainder of his career. Mark was blessed to have so many of his colleagues turn into dear friends.

