Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this yearJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
Swarms of dragonflies spotted around Milwaukee: Explained
If you've been out and about recently enjoying these last few days of summer, you may have noticed an uptick in dragonflies flying around.
Beaver Dam firefighters battle blaze with ‘heavy smoke and fire’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam firefighters battled a blaze with “heavy smoke and fire” Thursday night, according to department officials. Crews first responded to the 500 block of West Mackie Street around 8:45 p.m. after getting the initial report. When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke on the backside of the house. They later found fire inside of the two-story home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gbnewsnetwork.com
Green Bay Bulk Household Item Collection: September 12th-16th
During the week of September 12th-16th, 2022, City of Green Bay residents may place up to two (2) cubic yards maximum (6 feet x 3 feet x 3 feet) of bulk household items next to your trash cart for free curbside collection. Bulk household items include: sofas, couches, loveseats, tables,...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
radioplusinfo.com
9-2-22 fire destroys fdl garage
Nobody was injured in a fire that destroyed a garage in Fond du Lac. Firefighters were called to 440 Grove Street shortly after 1am Friday and quickly knocked down the fully involved fire before it could spread to nearby structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sendik’s store in former Oconomowoc Kmart building taking shape
OCONOMOWOC — Progress continues to be made on the future location of Sendik’s Food Market in the former Kmart building on Summit Avenue. The plan is for the 60,000-square-foot grocery store to be open this autumn. Crews were working Wednesday on the parking lot and exterior of the...
wxerfm.com
The Top 6 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Labor Day Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/2/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 6 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Plymouth is five days of family, friends, food and fun! Pig & Duck Races, Granpa Cratchet, DockDogs, Midway Carnival, Tractor Pulls, Barrel Racing, Demo Derby and more through Labor Day Weekend! https://shebcofair.com/
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
Greater Milwaukee Today
First day of school in Ozaukee County
OZAUKEE COUNTY — The 2022/23 school year started on Thursday for several schools across Ozaukee County. Residents from around the county shared some of their first day of school photos with the News Graphic as their kids return to the classroom for the upcoming year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1065thebuzz.com
South Business Drive Traffic Alert
The Sheboygan Water Utility is advising motorists on Sheboygan’s South Side to be alert for a temporary lane change. Repair work is being done under the righthand lane of northbound South Business Drive, just south of Oakland Avenue. This requires northbound traffic to get into the left lane around the project.
Construction to begin on Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee
The first heavy construction work for the Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee will begin in a few weeks, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
WISN
Wisconsin Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
MUSKEGO, Wis. — Muskego police say that nothing suspicious was located at the Walmart during their investigation. Police say an employee received the threat through their internal communication system. The store is still closed but planning to reopen Friday night. Police are still investigating. Walmart responded to 12 News...
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
wearegreenbay.com
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly crash on I-43 kills one in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 88-year-old from Sheboygan is dead after hitting a flatbed truck on the side of the road, reports Wisconsin deputies. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on August 31 around 8:10 p.m. First responders said they were sent to the area of I-43 at CTH XX in the Township of Centerville.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
Comments / 0