Sheboygan Falls, WI

visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beaver Dam firefighters battle blaze with ‘heavy smoke and fire’

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam firefighters battled a blaze with “heavy smoke and fire” Thursday night, according to department officials. Crews first responded to the 500 block of West Mackie Street around 8:45 p.m. after getting the initial report. When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke on the backside of the house. They later found fire inside of the two-story home.
BEAVER DAM, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Green Bay Bulk Household Item Collection: September 12th-16th

During the week of September 12th-16th, 2022, City of Green Bay residents may place up to two (2) cubic yards maximum (6 feet x 3 feet x 3 feet) of bulk household items next to your trash cart for free curbside collection. Bulk household items include: sofas, couches, loveseats, tables,...
GREEN BAY, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-2-22 fire destroys fdl garage

Nobody was injured in a fire that destroyed a garage in Fond du Lac. Firefighters were called to 440 Grove Street shortly after 1am Friday and quickly knocked down the fully involved fire before it could spread to nearby structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sendik’s store in former Oconomowoc Kmart building taking shape

OCONOMOWOC — Progress continues to be made on the future location of Sendik’s Food Market in the former Kmart building on Summit Avenue. The plan is for the 60,000-square-foot grocery store to be open this autumn. Crews were working Wednesday on the parking lot and exterior of the...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 6 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Labor Day Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/2/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 6 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Plymouth is five days of family, friends, food and fun! Pig & Duck Races, Granpa Cratchet, DockDogs, Midway Carnival, Tractor Pulls, Barrel Racing, Demo Derby and more through Labor Day Weekend! https://shebcofair.com/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

First day of school in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The 2022/23 school year started on Thursday for several schools across Ozaukee County. Residents from around the county shared some of their first day of school photos with the News Graphic as their kids return to the classroom for the upcoming year.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

South Business Drive Traffic Alert

The Sheboygan Water Utility is advising motorists on Sheboygan’s South Side to be alert for a temporary lane change. Repair work is being done under the righthand lane of northbound South Business Drive, just south of Oakland Avenue. This requires northbound traffic to get into the left lane around the project.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Wisconsin Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Muskego police say that nothing suspicious was located at the Walmart during their investigation. Police say an employee received the threat through their internal communication system. The store is still closed but planning to reopen Friday night. Police are still investigating. Walmart responded to 12 News...
MUSKEGO, WI
Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly crash on I-43 kills one in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 88-year-old from Sheboygan is dead after hitting a flatbed truck on the side of the road, reports Wisconsin deputies. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on August 31 around 8:10 p.m. First responders said they were sent to the area of I-43 at CTH XX in the Township of Centerville.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
TWO RIVERS, WI

